NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- class actions have been commenced on behalf of stockholders of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ: INDV), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD), DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC), and Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIVE). Stockholders have until the deadlines below to petition the court to serve as lead plaintiff.

Indivior PLC (NASDAQ: INDV)

Class Period: February 22, 2024 - July 8, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: October 1, 2024

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements regarding the Company's business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants (1) grossly overstated their ability to forecast the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior products, which forecasting ability was far less capable and effective than Defendants had led investors and analysts to believe; (2) overstated the financial prospects of SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE, and thus overstated the Company's anticipated revenue and other financial metrics; (3) knew or recklessly disregarded that because of the negative impact of certain legislation on the financial prospects of Indivior's products, Indivior was unlikely to meet its own previously issued and repeatedly reaffirmed FY 2024 net revenue guidance, including its FY 2024 net revenue guidance for SUBLOCADE, PERSERIS and OPVEE; (4) knew or recklessly disregarded that Indivior was at a significant risk of, and/or was likely to, cease all sales and marketing activities related to PERSERIS; and (5) knew or recklessly disregarded that, as a result of the foregoing, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWD)

Class Period: November 29, 2023 - July 29, 2024

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: September 30, 2024

CrowdStrike is a global cybersecurity company that provides software that helps prevent data breaches. According to the complaint, CrowdStrike’s main product is the Falcon software platform, which purportedly uses artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies to detect, prevent, and respond to security breach threats.

The CrowdStrike class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) CrowdStrike had instituted deficient controls in its procedure for updating Falcon and was not properly testing updates to Falcon before rolling them out to customers; (ii) this inadequate software testing created a substantial risk that an update to Falcon could cause major outages for a significant number of CrowdStrike’s customers; and (iii) such outages could pose, and in fact ultimately created, substantial reputational harm and legal risk to CrowdStrike.

The CrowdStrike class action lawsuit further alleges that on July 19, 2024, news broke that a flawed Falcon content update caused major worldwide technology outages for millions of devices running Microsoft Windows. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell more than 11%, according to the complaint.

Then, on July 22, 2024, the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit further alleges that Congress called on CrowdStrike CEO, defendant George Kurtz, to testify regarding the crisis and CrowdStrike’s stock rating was downgraded by analysts such as Guggenheim and BTIG. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell more than 13%, according to the complaint.

Finally, on July 29, 2024, news outlets reported that Delta Air Lines had hired prominent attorney David Boies to seek damages from CrowdStrike following the software outage, according to the complaint. On this news, the price of CrowdStrike stock fell nearly 10%, according to the CrowdStrike class action lawsuit.

DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)