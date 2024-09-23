PHILADELPHIA & HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Braskem (B3: BRKM3, BRKM5, and BRKM6; NYSE: BAK; LATIBEX: XBRK), the Americas' leading polyolefins producer and a global pioneer in biopolymers, today proudly announces that the company has been selected by the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains to negotiate terms of a $50 million award under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. This landmark funding would expand Braskem's ultra-high molecular weight polyethylene (UHMWPE) production capabilities in La Porte, Texas, specifically targeting the lithium-ion battery separator (LIBS) market.

Braskem sells UHMWPE under the trade name UTEC ® (“UTEC”). By driving innovation in UTEC technology, this project would strengthen the lithium-ion battery value chain in the United States and is expected to generate over 250 skilled jobs across engineering, procurement, construction, and start-up phases.

Mark Nikolich, CEO of Braskem America, Inc., commented, “Braskem is honored to be selected by the U.S. Department of Energy to negotiate this award as we look to help drive further momentum in U.S. battery manufacturing capabilities. This award would not only accelerate our ability to meet the growing demands of our North American clients but also solidify our commitment to powering the electrification revolution with domestically produced, world-class UHMWPE. This funding would be a critical catalyst for the ongoing growth and success of our clients.”

UTEC has superior chemical stability, corrosion resistance, tensile strength, thermal stability, and porosity, making it the ideal material for lightweight electric vehicle battery separators, helping improve battery charging efficiency and ultimately reducing carbon emissions. With a molecular weight roughly 10 times higher than standard high density polyethylene (HDPE) resins, UTEC also offers unparalleled performance across a wide range of additional demanding applications in the following industries: construction, agriculture, material handling, transportation, textile, pulp, and paper, food and beverage, mining, marine, porous plastics, oil and gas, high-performance fibers, and wastewater treatment.

About DOE’s Office of Manufacturing and Energy Supply Chains

MESC plays a critical and unique role in catalyzing investments in America’s energy future to support the re-shoring, skilling, and scaling of U.S. manufacturing across energy supply chains. MESC serves as the frontline of clean energy deployment and accelerates America’s transition to a resilient, equitable energy future through data-driven investments in manufacturing capacity and workforce development. Learn more at: www.energy.gov/mesc or LinkedIn.

ABOUT BRASKEM

With a global vision of the future oriented toward people and sustainability, Braskem is committed to contributing to the value chain for strengthening the Circular Economy. The petrochemical company’s almost 9,000 team members dedicate themselves every day to improving people’s lives through sustainable chemicals and plastics solutions. Braskem has an innovative DNA and a comprehensive portfolio of plastic resins and chemical products for diverse segments, such as food packaging, construction, manufacturing, automotive, agribusiness, healthcare, and hygiene, among others. With 40 industrial units in Brazil, the United States, Mexico, and Germany, Braskem exports its products to clients in more than 70 countries.

Braskem America is an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of Braskem S.A. headquartered in Philadelphia. The company is the leading producer of polypropylene in the United States, with five production plants located in Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia, an Innovation and Technology Center in Pittsburgh, and operations in Lexington, MA focused on leveraging groundbreaking developments in biotechnology and advanced materials. For more information, visit www.braskem.com/usa.