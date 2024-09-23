ROSH HA’AYIN, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Brenmiller Energy Ltd. (“Brenmiller”, “Brenmiller Energy” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BNRG), a leading global provider of thermal energy storage (“TES”) solutions for industrial and utility customers, today announced its Chief Operating Officer and Co-Founder, Nir Brenmiller, will present at the Emerging Growth Conference on Wednesday, September 25, 2024 at 9:40 AM EDT for 30 minutes.

Following Mr. Brenmiller’s live presentation, existing shareholders and the investment community will have the opportunity to interact with him in real time via a Q&A session. Please submit your questions in advance to Questions@EmergingGrowth.com.

About bGen™

bGen™, Brenmiller’s TES system, converts electricity into heat to power sustainable industrial processes at a price that is competitive with natural gas. The bGen™ charges by capturing low-cost electricity from renewables or the grid and stores it in crushed rocks. It then discharges steam, hot water or hot air on demand according to customer requirements. The bGen™ also supports the development of utility-scale renewables by providing critical flexibility and grid-balancing capabilities. bGen™ was named among TIME’s Best Inventions of 2023 in the Green Energy category.

About Brenmiller Energy Ltd.

Brenmiller Energy helps energy-intensive industries and power producers end their reliance on fossil fuel boilers. Brenmiller’s patented bGen™ thermal battery is a modular and scalable energy storage system that turns renewable electricity into zero-emission heat. It charges using low-cost renewable electricity and discharges a continuous supply of heat on demand and according to its customers’ needs. The most experienced thermal battery developer on the market, Brenmiller operates the world’s only gigafactory for thermal battery production and is trusted by leading multinational energy companies. For more information visit the Company’s website at https://bren-energy.com/ and follow the Company on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn.

Forward-Looking Statements

