Brera Holdings PLC Approved to Dual List Internationally on Upstream

Brera Holdings PLC has been approved to dual list its shares on Upstream

Dublin, Ireland, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: BREA) today announced it has been approved to dual list its shares on Upstream, a MERJ Exchange market and global securities trading app. Trading becomes available on Upstream on Tuesday October 1st at 10:00am ET under the ticker symbol ‘BREA’.

The dual listing on Upstream is designed to provide Brera the opportunity to access a global investor base outside the U.S. that can trade using credit, debit, PayPal, or USD$ unlocking liquidity and enhancing price discovery while globalizing the opportunity to invest in Brera, the only publicly traded multi-club ownership company focused on football (soccer). Brera will soon be able to offer its non-U.S. shareholders, investors, fans and followers unparallelled access to its securities in diverse countries where its teams compete, such as Macedonia, Mozambique, and Mongolia

Pierre Galoppi, CEO of Brera Holdings, stated, “This dual listing on Upstream presents an incredible opportunity for investors and fans to actively participate in professional sports club ownership through an international portfolio of teams on three continents. As the investment landscape in pro sports evolves, we are committed to democratizing access to this global game, allowing more people to engage with and support their favorite clubs. We believe we can create value by continuing to build out our multi-club ownership group, leveraging player trading and group commercial activities to enhance our overall impact and success, ultimately generating shareholder value and delivering returns.”

Investors and current Brera shareholders outside the U.S. can get ready to trade by downloading Upstream from their preferred app store at https://upstream.exchange/, creating an account by tapping Sign Up, and completing a KYC identity verification by tapping the profile icon on the home screen and tapping KYC.

Traders on Upstream’s smart contract-powered platform will experience real-time trading and settlement, and a transparent order book that does not permit common market manipulations.

Pierre Galoppi, CEO of Brera, commented, “Building shareholder value is an ongoing goal of ours at Brera. We believe a dual listing on Upstream’s next generation market greatly supports this goal as we continue to develop and introduce initiatives and milestones that we’re excited to share with our international audience.”

Details on the Brera listing and deposit and trading instructions can be found at https://www.breraholdings.com/investor-relations. The Upstream market is open 5 days a week, 20 hours a day, Monday to Friday: 10:00am to 06:00am UTC+4 (1:00am to 9:00pm EST).

TRANSFERING BRERA SHARES TO UPSTREAM:

Existing non-U.S. shareholders may initiate the transfer of their shares by opening Upstream, tapping Investor, Manage Securities, Deposit Securities, then entering the ticker symbol ‘BREA’ and the number of shares to deposit, and tapping Submit. Next, investors enter their brokerage firm name and brokerage account number, then tap Submit. Lastly, investors tap Add E-Signature, sign their name on the screen using their finger, tap Done, and then tap Sign.

After completion of the deposit request on Upstream, shareholders will receive via email an executed deposit form to submit to their current brokerage firm to initiate a withdrawal to the transfer agent. Shares will not be transferred without notifying the current broker and requesting a withdrawal. On listing day, shareholders will receive a push notification once the shares are deposited and available for trading on Upstream.

ABOUT BRERA Brera (Nasdaq: BREA) is focused on expanding its social impact football (American soccer) business by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and other sports clubs. The Company aims to create increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide professional football and sports-related consulting services.

Brera is building on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as "The Third Team of Milan," has been cultivating an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. The Company owns the trademarked FENIX Trophy Tournament, a nonprofessional pan-European football competition recognized by UEFA, which was inaugurated in September 2021 and organized by Brera FC. The FENIX Trophy has been described by BBC Sport as "the Champions League for amateurs," with ESPN covering the 2024 FENIX Trophy finals. In October 2022, the Internet Marketing Association awarded Brera FC for "Social Impact Through Soccer," recognizing the Company's international efforts.

In March 2023, Brera expanded into Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene FC, which was admitted to the Second Division League in Mozambique. The team won its post-season tournament and was promoted to Mocambola, the First Division in November 2023. The Company also acquired 90% of Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev, now known as Brera Strumica FC, in North Macedonia.