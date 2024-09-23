Strumica, North Macedonia and Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC, the first publicly-listed football (American soccer) focused company in the world of professional sports multi-club ownership and investment (“Brera Holdings”) (Nasdaq: BREA), celebrates recent significant victories for portfolio clubs Brera Ilch FC (“Brera Ilch”) in Mongolia, and Brera Strumica FC (“Brera Strumica”) in North Macedonia, marking a successful period under their new head coaches. Brera Ilch secured a crucial 1-0 win against SP Falcons on September 15th, while Brera Strumica achieved a dramatic 3-2 victory over KF Besa 1976 on the same date.

In Mongolia, Brera Ilch FC, led by new Head Coach Toshiaki Imai, edged out SP Falcons with a narrow 1-0 win. The team’s disciplined performance and tactical adjustments ensured the important three points. SP Falcons were favored to win the match, as they are the current champions of the Mongolian Premier League and will participate in the AFC Challenge League.

In North Macedonia, Brera Strumica delivered an outstanding performance under the guidance of NEW Head Coach Gorazd Mihajlov. The team celebrated a thrilling 3-2 victory over Besa, gaining three vital points and boosting their confidence. The game was particularly notable for its second-half surge, during which Brera Strumica scored three goals in just 11 minutes.

Despite several disallowed goals and interruptions that gave the visitors some hope, Brera Strumica's determination shone through. Players Djordje Ivkovic and captain Martin Gjorgievski were key to the victory, bringing joy to both the bench and the fans at Blagoj Istatov Stadium.

In the first half, both teams had limited chances, with Brera Strumica showcasing tactical superiority. The second half saw a turning point when Mihajlov brought on Mato, Gjorgievski, and Ruatubjaje sparked the game, and Ivkovic scored the opening goal. Just eight minutes later, Ivkovic earned and converted a penalty to make it 2-0. In the 57th minute, Ivkovic assisted Martin Gjorgievski, who scored to make it 3-0. Although Besa managed to score twice through Ljamalari and Redzepi, Brera Strumica held firm for the win.

The Strumica U-19s drew 2-2 on September 18th against Sarajevo in the UEFA Youth League, with Gjorgievski scoring both goals for Strumica. Looking ahead, Brera Strumica will face the undefeated Rabotnicki in their next match on September 18th. Additionally, the team will compete in a Cup fixture against Vardar from Negotino. Brera Ilch will face FC Ulaanbaatar on September 21st.

Brera Ilch’s starting line-up against SP Falcons on September 15th.

Brera Ilch: New Head Coach Toshiaki Imai in action at the touchline