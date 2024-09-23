Bridge Growth Partners Appoints Howard Elias as Senior Advisor

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Bridge Growth Partners, LLC, a leading technology investment firm, today announced that it has appointed Howard Elias as a Senior Advisor. With his leadership experience in the global technology sector, including most recently serving as the Chief Customer Officer and President of Services and Digital at Dell Technologies and previously as the President and Chief Operating Officer of both Global Enterprise Services and Information Infrastructure and Cloud Services at EMC, Mr. Elias will work as part of the Bridge Growth team to help source and develop new opportunities and assist in driving value creation across portfolio companies.

Mr. Elias joins Bridge Growth’s integrated team of senior operators, including executives such as Joe Tucci, former Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EMC and current Chairman and Co-Founder of Bridge Growth, Steve Mills, former Executive Vice President for Software and Systems at IBM and current Executive Partner of Bridge Growth, and Don Callahan, former Chief Administrative Officer and Global Head of Operations and Technology at Citigroup and current Executive Partner of Bridge Growth, amongst others.

“Howard’s unparalleled track record of experience helping scale technology market leaders like Dell and EMC through enhancing value for customers will be invaluable to our firm and portfolio companies amid a rapidly changing technology landscape,” said Alok Singh, Chief Executive Officer of Bridge Growth Partners. “Our team of operating executives and investors are core to our approach to developing valuable and strategic businesses in our carefully chosen areas of investment in the technology sectors. We’re excited to welcome him to the team as we continue to evaluate interesting opportunities in the current environment.”

“Over the course of our work together at EMC, I saw firsthand Howard’s executive abilities in fostering innovation and creating exceptional experiences for global customers,” added Joe Tucci, Chairman and Co-Founder of Bridge Growth Partners. “He has deep insights and an extensive network of relationships, all of which we know will serve us well at Bridge Growth.”

“Bridge Growth has built a very strong team of operators and investment professionals who work collaboratively to build differentiated and strategically relevant technology companies. I am looking forward to joining the team and participating in the building of high-quality strategic assets in an increasingly complex technology landscape,” said Mr. Elias.

About Howard Elias

Mr. Elias most recently held the position of Chief Customer Officer and President of Services and Digital at Dell Technologies, overseeing global support, deployment, consulting, education and managed services, the IT organization and Virtustream. Mr. Elias also co-led Dell Technologies Select, an elite sales team focused on serving some of Dell Technologies’ largest customers. As part of the merger of Dell and EMC, Mr. Elias co-led the Value Creation and Integration Office, overseeing the value creation and combination of the largest IT company merger in history.

Prior to the Dell and EMC merger, Mr. Elias served in numerous senior leadership positions at EMC, including President and Chief Operating Officer of both Global Enterprise Services and Information Infrastructure and Cloud Services, President of Global Services and Resource Management Software Group and Executive Vice President of Global Marketing and Corporate Development. Previously, he held executive positions at Hewlett-Packard, Compaq, Digital Equipment Corporation, AST Research and Tandy Corporation.

Mr. Elias studied Computer Science at Lawrence Technological University and Electrical Engineering at Wayne State University.

About Bridge Growth Partners

Bridge Growth Partners, LLC is a private equity firm that targets investments in the technology and technology-enabled services sectors. Bridge Growth Partners brings together in one team premier investment, financial, strategic and operating business building talent. The firm is committed to relationship-based investing, with a focus on supporting growth, operational excellence and world-class governance at its portfolio companies to create value for investors. For more information about Bridge Growth Partners, please visit https://www.bridgegrowthpartners.com/.