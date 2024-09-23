BrightView Declares Cash Dividend Payment on Preferred Stock

BLUE BELL, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BV), the leading commercial landscaping services company in the United States, announced today that the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $9.0 million on its Series A Preferred Stock. The dividend represents payment for the period from June 30, 2024 to September 29, 2024, and will be paid on October 1, 2024 to holders of record as of September 15, 2024. Today’s dividend announcement marks the third consecutive quarterly cash payment made possible by the Company’s balance sheet flexibility and commitment to avoid the dilutive impact caused by payment in kind.

On August 28, 2023, BrightView issued and sold an aggregate of 500,000 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock for an aggregate purchase price of $500 million. The Series A Preferred Stock is convertible into shares of BrightView common stock at a conversion price of $9.44 per share. Holders of the Series A Preferred Stock are entitled to a dividend at the rate of 7.0% per annum, compounding quarterly, paid in kind, or paid in cash, at the Company’s election.

About BrightView BrightView ( NYSE: BV ), the nation’s largest commercial landscaper, proudly designs, creates, and maintains the best landscapes on Earth and provides the most efficient and comprehensive snow and ice removal services. With a dependable service commitment, BrightView brings brilliant landscapes to life at premier properties across the United States, including business parks and corporate offices, homeowners' associations, healthcare facilities, educational institutions, retail centers, resorts and theme parks, municipalities, golf courses, and sports venues. BrightView also serves as the Official Field Consultant to Major League Baseball. Through industry-leading best practices and sustainable solutions, BrightView is invested in taking care of our team members, engaging our clients, inspiring our communities, and preserving our planet. Visit www.BrightView.com and connect with us on X (formerly known as Twitter), Facebook, and LinkedIn.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240918745163/en/

CONTACT: For More Information:

Investors

Chris Stoczko, Vice President of Finance