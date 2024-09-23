NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC (“Brightwood”), a private credit firm with over $5 billion in assets under management, today announced that it has partnered with Wacona Capital, LLC (“Wacona”) to support Wacona’s acquisition of Mid-Atlantic Power Specialists, Inc. (“MAPS” or the “Company”). Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

MAPS provides specialty electrical services with a primary focus on data center clients in the Mid-Atlantic. The Company specializes in the expansion, retrofit, upgrade, and maintenance of digital infrastructure within data centers and has earned a reputation for high quality technical expertise and customer service.

“We are thrilled to partner with Wacona on this transaction,” said Kunal Shah, Co-Head of Origination at Brightwood Capital and who will also serve on the Board of Directors of MAPS. “We look forward to supporting MAPS as they continue to provide high-quality electrical services and technological infrastructure to a loyal customer base.”

“Wacona is very excited to partner with Brightwood as we launch the next phase of growth at MAPS,” said Joel Carter, Managing Partner at Wacona. “As we begin to execute our strategic plan for this investment, Brightwood’s deep knowledge of the data center industry has been and will be a valuable resource for our team. We look forward to continuing our partnership with the firm on future transactions.”

About Brightwood Capital Advisors

Brightwood Capital Advisors, LLC is a private credit firm with a long-standing track record of investing in middle-market businesses. Brightwood specializes in providing senior debt capital primarily to U.S. businesses with $5-$75 million of EBITDA within five core industries: technology & telecommunications, healthcare, business services, transportation & logistics and franchising. Brightwood partners with non-sponsored businesses as well as private equity sponsors to provide customized financing solutions for directly originated investments.

Founded in 2010, Brightwood is a minority-owned firm with a team of over 50 employees who manage approximately $6 billion of assets on behalf of its primarily institutional investor base (as of June 30, 2024). Brightwood is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit: https://brightwoodlp.com/.

