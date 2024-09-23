CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a significant enhancement to Early Childhood Education, Britannica Education, in collaboration with BadgerLink, Wisconsin’s esteemed online library, announces the introduction of two new educational levels to enrich the existing offerings of the Britannica School and Britannica Library platforms available throughout the state. This initiative brings a suite of innovative tools and resources designed to empower educators and help put young learners on a trajectory for success, reinforcing a long-standing commitment to improving educational access and quality.

New Levels: Enhancing Early Learning for PreK-2 The new educational levels—Britannica School: Early Elementary and Britannica Library: Young Children—safely enchant and educate with comprehensive, classroom-friendly content for all subjects:

Intuitive Interface: Designed to foster independent exploration, this user-friendly interface enables young learners to navigate easily.

Content Coverage: Standards-aligned content in six categories, enhanced with media galleries and inline visuals to captivate young minds.

Support for Diverse Student Needs: Leveled articles with audio read-aloud and word-by-word highlighting designed to meet the needs of early readers.

Multi-Language Support: Fully localized articles and all associated multimedia in native Spanish support multilingual learners and foster inclusivity.

Coming Soon in 2024: Over 200 new Science and Social Studies articles will be introduced, along with upgraded page layouts enhanced with media galleries and inline visuals.

Rick Booms, Senior Vice President at Britannica Education, shares his excitement about the expanded partnership: “Building on more than ten years of partnership with BadgerLink, we’re thrilled to take our support for Badgerlink to new heights. Together, we’re bolstering early learning throughout Wisconsin—all within a vibrant and secure learning environment for young students and educators alike.”

“BadgerLink is the go-to place in Wisconsin for a wide range of digital resources,” Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction Digital Services Coordinator Elizabeth Neuman said. “Adding Britannica’s Early Elementary and Young Children levels to our BadgerLink library greatly enhances the support offered to Wisconsin’s youngest students and their educators. We are grateful for the DPI’s partnership with Britannica and look forward to future opportunities.”

