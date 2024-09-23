BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky ( jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com ) or Marc Ackerman ( mackerman@brodskysmith.com ) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

Village Bank and Trust Financial Corp. (Nasdaq - VBFC)

Under the terms of the agreement, Village will be acquired by TowneBank (Nasdaq - TOWN) for $80.25 per share in cash for each share of Village outstanding common stock. This corresponds to an aggregate transaction value of approximately $120.0 million, based on Village common stock currently outstanding. The investigation concerns whether the Village Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/village-bank-trust-financial-corp-nasdaq-vbfc/.

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE - SMAR)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Smartsheet will be acquired by funds managed by Blackstone and Vista Equity Partners (the “Buyers”) in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $8.4 billion. The Buyers would acquire all the outstanding shares held by Smartsheet shareholders for $56.50 per share in cash upon the closing of the proposed transaction. The investigation concerns whether the Smartsheet Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the deal consideration offers fair value to the Company’s shareholders.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/smartsheet-inc-nyse-smar/.