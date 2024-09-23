VICTORIA, Seychelles, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTSE, a leading blockchain technology company, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with CopyWise, a next-generation trading bot platform, at the TOKEN2049 conference in Singapore.

CopyWise represents the next evolution of copy trading, enabling users to automatically replicate thousands of proven trading strategies. All this is done in an easy-to-use UI and with just a few clicks, making it intuitive for users of all levels.

As part of the partnership, BTSE will integrate the CopyWise platform into its own, and pay an undisclosed licensing fee for the use of its intelligent algorithms and trading strategies.

"We are thrilled to partner with CopyWise, which has revolutionized the field of investing by making professional, time-tested trading strategies accessible to the everyday user," said Jeff Mei, COO of BTSE. "Through this integration, our users will be able to take the emotion out of trading and put their capital in the hands of disciplined, risk-mitigating algorithms, with just a few clicks."

Key features of the CopyWise platform include: