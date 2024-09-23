NEW YORK, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bernstein Liebhard LLP announces that a shareholder has filed a securities class action lawsuit on behalf of investors (the “Class”) who purchased or acquired the securities of Bumble Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BMBL) between November 7, 2023 and August 7, 2024, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

For more information, submit a form at Bumble Inc. Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit, email Investor Relations Manager Peter Allocco at pallocco@bernlieb.com, or call us at (212) 951-2030.

Bumble is a dating app. According to the lawsuit, Defendants made misstatements about the Company’s 2023 fiscal year revenue, expected guidance for fiscal year 2024, and recent and coming changes to Bumble’s app.

If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff for the Class, you must file papers by November 25, 2024. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on other class members’ behalf in directing the litigation. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as lead plaintiff. If you choose to take no action, you may remain an absent class member.

All representation is on a contingency fee basis. Shareholders pay no fees or expenses.