Today at Amazon’s Accelerate seller conference, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) direct-to-customer (DTC) offerings, Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (Amazon MCF), announced a number of enhancements to their merchant and shopper experiences. These new capabilities are part of Amazon’s focus on innovating to help businesses of all sizes increase their sales on their own online stores and other channels beyond Amazon.com.
Transforming how Brands Grow Across their Sales Channels
To help merchants build and scale their businesses across their own websites, other marketplace service providers, and social media channels, Amazon offers a suite of externalized ecommerce services that leverage the power of Amazon’s fulfillment network and the Prime shopping experience. Amazon MCF is the foundational supply chain service operating in more than 10 countries. This service gives merchants the option to have Amazon pick, pack, and ship their orders for channels beyond Amazon.com. Buy with Prime, currently available in the U.S., uses the trust and recognition of the Prime brand to help increase traffic and sales on merchant DTC websites, while also leveraging Amazon MCF to fulfill and deliver orders. For Prime members, Buy with Prime is a member benefit that unlocks even greater selection, value, and convenience beyond Amazon.com. By using Amazon MCF and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), merchants can quickly scale up and scale down a single, shared pool of inventory based on customer demand across their sales channels. This has helped merchants cut out-of-stock rates by an average of 13% and improve inventory turnover by an average of 24%. Amazon’s continued innovation in Amazon MCF and Buy with Prime have made them invaluable tools for merchants looking to grow and scale their businesses across all their sales channels.
“Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment continue to help sellers attract new shoppers with the convenient, fast, and predictable experience they expect from Amazon,” said Peter Larsen, vice president of Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment. “Both services have seen significant growth over the last year, and we’re delighted to add to the momentum and partner with PayPal, Google, TikTok Ads, and Shopify to give brands even more options to grow their businesses.”
Merchant Growth with Buy with Prime
Buy with Prime launched in 2022 with a dozen brands and the goal of helping DTC merchants overcome challenges with acquiring new shoppers and driving conversion by offering quick and reliable delivery, and increasing their long-term relationships with customers. By leveraging the power of Amazon’s fulfillment network and the trust and recognition of the Prime brand, Buy with Prime continues to focus on helping businesses grow by making it easy for them to offer fast, free delivery; easy returns; 24/7 shopper support; and a convenient checkout experience.
Buy with Prime momentum includes:
“No matter the history or longevity of your store, if someone sees Buy with Prime and the option to check out using their Amazon account, it gives them an elevated sense of trust,” said David Parrish, founder and chief executive officer for SnS Grills, a Buy with Prime merchant. “Our experience with Buy with Prime is simple: it works, and it works well. We think it’s a powerful solution for merchants, and those who adopt it will see the rewards—quickly.”
Driving Traffic Through New Advertising Solutions
To help merchants lower their cost to acquire new customers and drive traffic to their Buy with Prime enabled items, Buy with Prime is introducing two unique advertising solutions:
“Within two weeks of using Amazon DSP for Buy with Prime to remarket to engaged shoppers across the web, it’s already our second-highest performing ad channel giving us an incredibly strong return on advertising spend,” said Tommy Kowalski, vice president of digital commerce for HEYDUDE, a Buy with Prime merchant.
Delighting Buy with Prime Shoppers with New Ways to Pay and Check out
Continuing the Buy with Prime journey to extend Prime shopping benefits beyond Amazon.com, the company is rolling out enhancements to the Buy with Prime shopping experience, including:
Driving Sales Growth with Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment
With Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment, merchants can leverage Amazon’s fulfillment network to pick, pack, ship, and deliver their orders from channels beyond Amazon.com, including their own website, other ecommerce marketplaces, and social media channels. This solution works with over 100 prebuilt integrations or merchants can build a custom integration tailored to their needs.
Amazon MCF has grown to serve over 200,000 U.S. merchants and seen a 70% year-over-year increase in total orders fulfilled by the service so far this year. To further improve the delivery experience and drive traffic to merchants’ websites, Amazon MCF is introducing:
“With Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment, our ability to scale was essentially unlimited. We didn’t have to buy warehouses, trucks, planes, or other logistics resources like packaging or labels—we could rely on Amazon to provide that,” said Craig Barnell, co-founder and chief operating officer, Fishers Finery, an Amazon MCF merchant. “Amazon has helped us to exceed customers’ expectations. In fact, we regularly get emails from customers saying, ‘I can’t believe how fast and on-time our package got to us!’”
Merchants interested in learning more can visit the Buy with Prime website or Amazon MCF website.
