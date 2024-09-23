SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Today at Amazon’s Accelerate seller conference, Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) direct-to-customer (DTC) offerings, Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment (Amazon MCF), announced a number of enhancements to their merchant and shopper experiences. These new capabilities are part of Amazon’s focus on innovating to help businesses of all sizes increase their sales on their own online stores and other channels beyond Amazon.com.

Transforming how Brands Grow Across their Sales Channels

To help merchants build and scale their businesses across their own websites, other marketplace service providers, and social media channels, Amazon offers a suite of externalized ecommerce services that leverage the power of Amazon’s fulfillment network and the Prime shopping experience. Amazon MCF is the foundational supply chain service operating in more than 10 countries. This service gives merchants the option to have Amazon pick, pack, and ship their orders for channels beyond Amazon.com. Buy with Prime, currently available in the U.S., uses the trust and recognition of the Prime brand to help increase traffic and sales on merchant DTC websites, while also leveraging Amazon MCF to fulfill and deliver orders. For Prime members, Buy with Prime is a member benefit that unlocks even greater selection, value, and convenience beyond Amazon.com. By using Amazon MCF and Fulfillment by Amazon (FBA), merchants can quickly scale up and scale down a single, shared pool of inventory based on customer demand across their sales channels. This has helped merchants cut out-of-stock rates by an average of 13% and improve inventory turnover by an average of 24%. Amazon’s continued innovation in Amazon MCF and Buy with Prime have made them invaluable tools for merchants looking to grow and scale their businesses across all their sales channels.

“Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment continue to help sellers attract new shoppers with the convenient, fast, and predictable experience they expect from Amazon,” said Peter Larsen, vice president of Buy with Prime and Amazon Multi-Channel Fulfillment. “Both services have seen significant growth over the last year, and we’re delighted to add to the momentum and partner with PayPal, Google, TikTok Ads, and Shopify to give brands even more options to grow their businesses.”

Merchant Growth with Buy with Prime

Buy with Prime launched in 2022 with a dozen brands and the goal of helping DTC merchants overcome challenges with acquiring new shoppers and driving conversion by offering quick and reliable delivery, and increasing their long-term relationships with customers. By leveraging the power of Amazon’s fulfillment network and the trust and recognition of the Prime brand, Buy with Prime continues to focus on helping businesses grow by making it easy for them to offer fast, free delivery; easy returns; 24/7 shopper support; and a convenient checkout experience.

Buy with Prime momentum includes:

Saw an increase so far this year of more than 45% in Buy with Prime orders year-over-year through merchant websites, with merchants generating an average 16% increase in revenue per shopper from offering Buy with Prime.

Helped merchants bring new traffic to their site so far this year, with over 50% more Prime members shopping Buy with Prime year-over-year.

Leveraged one of Amazon’s biggest shopping moments of the year to garner a 300% increase in the number of orders for Buy with Prime merchants during the Prime Day 2024 event.

Increased the number of merchants offering Buy with Prime so far this year by over 25% year-over-year with hundreds of new brands to shop including IZOD, Elizabeth Arden, Dollar Shave Club, Shokz, Brumate, Buxom Cosmetics, Thunder Works, Toroe, Backbone, babysense, Tini Lux, Feliway, Iron Flask, Nectarlife, Waterdrop Filter, and more.

“No matter the history or longevity of your store, if someone sees Buy with Prime and the option to check out using their Amazon account, it gives them an elevated sense of trust,” said David Parrish, founder and chief executive officer for SnS Grills, a Buy with Prime merchant. “Our experience with Buy with Prime is simple: it works, and it works well. We think it’s a powerful solution for merchants, and those who adopt it will see the rewards—quickly.”

Driving Traffic Through New Advertising Solutions

To help merchants lower their cost to acquire new customers and drive traffic to their Buy with Prime enabled items, Buy with Prime is introducing two unique advertising solutions:

Introducing Amazon DSP for Buy with Prime – Buy with Prime merchants can now launch Amazon Demand-Side Platform (DSP) campaigns that leverage Amazon product-level shopping signals to drive traffic to their ecommerce websites. By combining insights from their Amazon.com listings—like product views and purchases—with shopping signals from their own website, merchants can remarket to these shoppers with ads across thousands of third-party apps and websites. More than 80% of merchants who’ve used Amazon DSP for Buy with Prime have reported meeting or exceeding their return on ad spend (ROAS) goals.

Integrating Delivery Estimates in TikTok Ads – Buy with Prime merchants will be able to display the Prime brand and real-time delivery estimates in their TikTok Ads next month. After clicking the Shop with Prime button within the merchant’s ad, shoppers will be directed to the merchant’s website to place their order. Featuring the familiar Prime delivery estimate will help merchants stand out, drive traffic from social channels, and increase conversion.

“Within two weeks of using Amazon DSP for Buy with Prime to remarket to engaged shoppers across the web, it’s already our second-highest performing ad channel giving us an incredibly strong return on advertising spend,” said Tommy Kowalski, vice president of digital commerce for HEYDUDE, a Buy with Prime merchant.

Delighting Buy with Prime Shoppers with New Ways to Pay and Check out

Continuing the Buy with Prime journey to extend Prime shopping benefits beyond Amazon.com, the company is rolling out enhancements to the Buy with Prime shopping experience, including: