PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing and launching the first curative targeted cell therapies designed specifically for patients with autoimmune diseases, today announced two presentations at the upcoming American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence 2024, which is being held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. from November 14-19, 2024. The presentations will feature new and updated clinical data on CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing fully human CD19-CAR T cell investigational therapy, which is being evaluated in multiple ongoing clinical trials in the RESET™ clinical development program.

Details of the presentations are as follows:

Oral Presentation:

Title: Safety and Efficacy of CABA-201, a Fully Human, Autologous 4-1BB Anti-CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Immune-Mediated Necrotizing Myopathy and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus from the RESET-Myositis™ and RESET-SLE™ Clinical Trials Abstract ID: 1857177 Date and Time: Sunday, November 17, 2024, 3:30 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. ET Presenter: David J. Chang, M.D., M.P.H, FACR, Chief Medical Officer, Cabaletta Bio

Poster Presentation:

Title: Correlative Studies of CABA-201, a Fully Human, Autologous 4-1BB Anti-CD19 CAR T Cell Therapy in Patients with Immune-Mediated Necrotizing Myopathy and Systemic Lupus Erythematosus from the RESET-Myositis™ and RESET-SLE™ Clinical Trials Abstract ID: 1866605 Date and Time: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET Presenter: Daniel Nunez, Ph.D., Director, Computational Biology at Cabaletta Bio