Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

CALB Battery Expert -- "Zhijiu" new energy storage products shine at the RE+ Exhibition

ANAHEIM, Calif., Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 10, RE+ (Solar Power International) was held at the Anaheim Convention Center in California, USA. The exhibition is the largest solar professional exhibition and trade fair in North America and one of the most influential international exhibitions in the global solar industry. China Aviation Lithium Battery (CALB) brought large-scale power, industrial and commercial and household energy storage full-scene solutions to the US market.

China Aviation Lithium Battery, Associated Press

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

As a battery pioneer, CALB has been committed to promoting energy transformation and technological innovation. In 2023, the company took the lead in defining and launching the world's first 314Ah high-energy density, long-life energy storage battery and supporting solutions, which have been recognized by customers in overseas markets and have been shipped in large quantities. At this exhibition, CALB fully demonstrated the "Zhijiu" series of energy storage products that were recently released for the first time to the North American market. The second-generation 314Ah 2.0 energy storage battery cell has achieved a cycle life of 15,000 times for mass-produced products for the first time in the industry, and "zero attenuation" in the first 1,000 cycles. To match this, 373kWh liquid-cooled outdoor cabinet products and standard 20-foot 5MWh liquid-cooled containers have been developed for overseas scale chemical commerce and power energy storage.

In addition, for the user's household electricity peak-shaving and valley-filling solution, CALB also concentrated on displaying household storage system products such as 5KWh low-voltage stacking products and 2.7KWh high-voltage integrated machines.

With the growing global demand for sustainable energy, energy storage technology is becoming the key to achieving energy transformation. With its deep technical accumulation and innovation capabilities in the field of energy storage, CALB is leading the industry towards a more efficient and environmentally friendly future, and contributing the greatest strength to the global low-carbon energy transformation.

Source: China Aviation Lithium Battery

Contact person: Mr. Wong, Tel: 86-10-63074558

