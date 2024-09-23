Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc: Fatal accident at Blanket Mine

ST HELIER, Jersey, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It is with regret that Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (“Caledonia”) (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; VFEX: CMCL) reports that an accident took place on September 21, 2024 at the Blanket Mine in Zimbabwe, where an employee was hit by a fall of rock while drilling in a development area and as a result has sadly died.
Management at Blanket Mine are assisting the relevant authorities in their enquiry into this accident.
Caledonia expresses its condolences to the family and colleagues of the deceased.
