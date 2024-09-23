SEATTLE, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Do you have a Cleocatra? Perhaps a Vampug or Terri-fido. Because whether they’re spooky, sweet or somewhere in between—it’s time to break out the costume box for Trupanion’s Tricked Out for Treats Pet-tacular, a pet costume contest to run throughout October.

Starting October 1, Trupanion invites pet parents to share photos of their furry friends in (pet safe!) costumes for a chance to win a custom pet portrait, pet-tacular swag, global spotlight opportunities, and ultimate bragging rights. And with eight tricked-out categories like ‘Solo Stunner’ for pet close ups and ‘Clinic Charmer’ spotlighting pets and veterinary team members, there’s something for everyone. Including ‘Adorably Adoptable’, a great way for Trupanion to team up with shelter and rescue organizations nationwide in order to find adoptable pets new homes.

“When developing this initiative, we knew we wanted to create something fun and lighthearted, but with a deeper purpose,” said Margi Tooth, CEO & President of Trupanion. “That’s why we chose to shine a spotlight on shelter and rescue pets with the Adorably Adoptable category to connect these pets with potential families.”

Submissions for the Adorably Adoptable category will receive extra attention on the campaign’s showcase page, where visitors will be able to see available pets. They’ll also have the opportunity to learn more about each pet’s shelter/rescue organization and connect with the team directly — whether they’re interested in adopting or want to explore ways to support their mission.

“We’re looking forward to celebrating the fun, laughter, and love our pets bring into our lives each and every day with this campaign,” added Tooth. “It will be wonderful to share these joyful moments with the world and we are so excited for the opportunity to connect pets available for adoption with their forever homes.”

Here’s How It Works

Say Cheese: Starting October 1, trick out your pet in their finest and snap some pics.

Tag, Brag & Vote: Submit your photos to trickedout.trupanion.com, tag one of the categories that best fits your pet’s paw-some personality, then share one social media to get as many votes as possible.

Tune In: Don’t miss our virtual pet-tacular, streamed at trickedout.trupanion.com on October 30 at 12pm PST/3pm EST. Come meet the best-dressed pets, have lots of laughs, and find out who’s the “pick of the patch” in select categories.

Visit trickedout.trupanion.com for more information and to submit your pet’s photo.