Bayshore Mortgage Funding, LLC, New Castle Lending Partners and Mustache Mortgage now offer The Trade-In Mortgage ™ powered by Calque. These highly experienced teams know how to address unique mortgage issues homeowners in their market face while seeking their next property. This collaboration with Calque is a strategic move to enhance these lenders the ability to provide an innovative lending solution for borrowers sitting on considerable home equity.

The teams at Bayshore Mortgage Funding, New Castle Lending Partners and Mustache Mortgage now provide homeowners with a way to utilize their home equity to secure a new property before selling their current one with easier qualification criteria than a traditional bridge loan. Because home equity has risen sharply over the last several years, many homeowners are sitting on significant equity in their current homes. Homeowners can benefit from a product that enables them to cost-effectively access their equity to purchase their next residence.

Calque and its lending partners are at the forefront of mortgage innovation with The Trade-In Mortgage. This innovative solution is designed for homeowners to retain wealth by seamlessly transferring their equity from one property to another. The Trade-In Mortgage empowers homebuyers to make a non-contingent offer that is as good as cash, backed by a purchase price guarantee from Calque. If the home doesn’t sell within 90 to 150 days, depending on the market, Calque will purchase the home.

“Homebuyers are experiencing real estate market challenges, including high interest rates and scarce inventory,” said Rod Swan, president of Bayshore Mortgage Funding. “We know buyers need to move quickly when they find a home that suits their needs. The Trade-In Mortgage is a lending solution that allows more borrowers to compete with cash buyers and secure the property of their dreams.”

“Calque found great synergy with Bayshore Mortgage Funding, New Castle Lending Partners and Mustache Mortgage to provide The Trade-In Mortgage to their borrowers,” said Michael Bremer, CEO of Calque. “These experts are among the top professionals in their field, enabling more homeowners to use their home equity for a smoother transition between homes.”

About Bayshore Mortgage Funding LLC

Bayshore Mortgage Funding LLC is a full-service mortgage lender offering a wide range of lending solutions tailored to meet the diverse needs of homeowners and homebuyers. With a commitment to providing personalized, efficient, and cost-effective mortgage services, Bayshore Mortgage Funding stands out for its ability to address unique market challenges. Whether through innovative products like The Trade-In Mortgage™, which allows homeowners to access their home equity to secure new property before selling their current one, or through traditional lending solutions, Bayshore Mortgage Funding delivers customized financing options designed to help clients navigate today’s competitive real estate market.

Our team of experienced professionals is dedicated to helping individuals achieve their homeownership goals with ease, transparency, and competitive rates. By partnering with leading community lenders, we continuously innovate to provide cutting-edge mortgage products that enable borrowers to make non-contingent offers, use their home equity effectively, and experience a smoother transition between homes.

For more information, please visit bayshoremortgagefunding.com or contact us at 410-882-1777.

About Calque

Calque partners with established community lenders to offer lending solutions that make the home purchase process simpler, less stressful, and more cost effective for homeowners. 'Buy before you sell' programs such as The Trade-in Mortgage ™ streamline the entire home purchase process from start to finish by enabling consumers to submit non-contingent offers, move before they sell, access the accrued equity on their existing home to increase their down payment, stage and show an empty home, and stress less during the process with a guaranteed backup offer.