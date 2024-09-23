Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

SHAKOPEE, Minn., Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (“Canterbury” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CPHC), today announced that the Company’s Board of Directors, pursuant to its dividend policy, approved a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share that will be paid on October 14, 2024 to stockholders of record on September 30, 2024. At this quarterly rate, the annual dividend is equivalent to $0.28 per common share.

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation, Associated Press

About Canterbury Park

Canterbury Park Holding Corporation (Nasdaq: CPHC) owns and operates Canterbury Park Racetrack and Casino in Shakopee, Minnesota, the only thoroughbred and quarter horse racing facility in the State. The Company generally offers live racing from May to September. The Casino hosts card games 24 hours a day, seven days a week, dealing both poker and table games. The Company also conducts year-round wagering on simulcast horse racing and hosts a variety of other entertainment and special events at its Shakopee facility. The Company is also pursuing a strategy to enhance shareholder value by the ongoing development of approximately 140 acres of underutilized land surrounding the Racetrack that was originally designated for a project known as Canterbury Commons™. The Company is pursuing several mixed-use development opportunities for the remaining underutilized land, directly and through joint ventures. For more information about the Company, please visit www.canterburypark.com.

Cautionary Statement

From time to time, in press releases and in other communications to shareholders or the investing public, Canterbury Park Holding Corporation may make forward-looking statements concerning possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities or plans based on management’s beliefs and assumptions. These forward looking statements are typically preceded by the words such as "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. Shareholders and the investing public should understand that these forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which could cause actual performance, activities, future dividends or plans after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements when made.

Investor Contacts: Randy Dehmer Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer Canterbury Park Holding Corporation 952-233-4828 or investorrelations@canterburypark.com Richard Land, Jim Leahy JCIR 212-835-8500 or cphc@jcir.com

