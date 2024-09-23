OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Capcom Co., Ltd. (TOKYO:9697) today announced that Monster Hunter Wilds will be released on February 28, 2025.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925000051/en/

Monster Hunter Wilds (Graphic: Business Wire)

Monster Hunter Wilds is the latest title in the Monster Hunter series and is set in a dynamically changing world that is in one moment a severe wilderness, swarming with packs of attacking monsters, and in the next transforms into a rich natural environment teeming with life. Working toward its upcoming release, Capcom is developing the game with the aim of delivering an experience that satisfies both long-time fans of the series and newcomers alike.

Monster Hunter Wilds features beautiful visuals on a grand scale made possible by Capcom’s proprietary game development engine, the RE ENGINE, as well as cross-play, allowing players to enjoy the game together regardless of their game platform.

In addition, Capcom will exhibit the first playable demo of the game in Japan at Tokyo Game Show 2024, which begins September 26. More than 150 playable demo stations in total will be available at the Capcom and PlayStation® booths, the largest number of such in the Monster Hunter series’ history at the show.

Capcom remains firmly committed to satisfying the expectations of all users by leveraging its industry leading game development capabilities in order to create highly entertaining gameplay experiences.

About the Monster Hunter series: The Monster Hunter series consists of hunting action games that pit players against giant monsters in beautiful natural environments. Beginning with the first title in 2004, the series established a new genre in which players cooperate to hunt ferocious monsters with their friends, growing into a global phenomenon with cumulative sales of the series exceeding 103 million units (as of June 30, 2024).

ABOUT CAPCOM Capcom is a leading worldwide developer, publisher and distributor of interactive entertainment for game consoles, PCs, handheld and wireless devices. Founded in 1983, the company has created hundreds of games, including groundbreaking franchises Resident Evil™, Monster Hunter™, Street Fighter™, Mega Man™, Devil May Cry™ and Ace Attorney™. Capcom maintains operations in the U.S., U.K., Germany, France, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Singapore and Tokyo, with corporate headquarters located in Osaka, Japan. More information about Capcom can be found at https://www.capcom.co.jp/ir/english/

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240925000051/en/