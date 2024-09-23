MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 25, 2024--

Capella University, an online higher education institution serving working adults, was granted full accreditation status of its Master of Science (MS) in Clinical Psychology, Clinical Counseling specialization by the American Psychological Association (APA)’s Commission on Accreditation (CoA), the specialization is among the first master’s programs to earn the accreditation.

This decision is based on the CoA’s professional judgment that the program adheres to the Standards of Accreditation for Master’s Programs in Health Service Psychology. The CoA also determined that Capella’s program provides clinical psychology training using a curriculum that aligns with health service psychology and the APA's profession-wide competencies.

Capella University’s MS in Clinical Psychology, Clinical Counseling specialization program includes both online courses and in-person residencies and is designed to help strengthen students' skills through a competency-based, scientific study of mental and behavioral health.

“As an institution that serves students nationwide, we work hard to ensure that our courses are developed around nationally recognized standards,” said Constance St. Germain, President of Capella University. “We’re honored to receive accreditation from the APA, providing assurance that we meet the standards for quality of faculty, curriculum and learner services.”

Capella University is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission (hlcommission.org), an institutional accreditation agency recognized by the U.S. Department of Education. Program-specific accreditations, like the APA accreditation, reflect Capella’s commitment to providing the highest level of quality in education and training for students.

To learn more about Capella’s MS in Clinical Psychology, Clinical Counseling specialization program, visit: https://www.capella.edu/online-psychology-degrees/ms-clinical-psychology-program/masters-clinical-psychology-counseling/

About Capella University:

Capella University ( www.capella.edu ) is accredited by the Higher Learning Commission. Founded in 1993, the University is dedicated to providing flexible, professionally aligned online degree programs designed to help working adults advance in their careers. Known for its commitment to learner success, academic quality and innovations in online education, Capella pioneered competency-based direct assessment programs, allowing students to learn at their own pace. For more information, call 1.888.CAPELLA (888.227.3552).

About Strategic Education, Inc.

Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRA) ( www.strategiceducation.com ) is dedicated to helping advance economic mobility through higher education. We primarily serve working adult students globally through our core focus areas: 1) U.S. Higher Education, including Capella University and Strayer University, each institutionally accredited, and collectively offer flexible and affordable associate, bachelor’s, master’s, and doctoral programs including the Jack Welch Management Institute at Strayer University, and non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Strayer University’s Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; 2) Education Technology Services, developing and maintaining relationships with employers to build education benefits programs providing employees access to affordable and industry-relevant training, certificate, and degree programs, including through Workforce Edge, a full-service education benefits administration solution for employers, and Sophia Learning, which offers low-cost online general education-level courses that are ACE-recommended for college credit; and 3) Australia/New Zealand, comprised of Torrens University, Think Education, and Media Design School that collectively offer certificate and degree programs in Australia and New Zealand. This portfolio of high quality, innovative, relevant, and affordable programs and institutions helps our students prepare for success in today’s workforce and find a path to bettering their lives.