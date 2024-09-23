COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capsa Healthcare, a leader in purposefully designed integrated solutions, proudly announces the launch of the new Tryten P-Series tablet and monitor carts that are engineered to enhance telehealth, virtual care, and overall patient experience across a spectrum of modern healthcare environments.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The Tryten P1 features a longer articulating arm compared to the Tryten S-Series platform, providing a flexible height adjustment for optimal tablet or lightweight monitor viewing. This improvement ensures that patients lying in bed or seated can comfortably interact with the device, enhancing both the virtual care and overall user experience. The robust base of the P-Series offers enhanced stability, minimizing the risk of tipping and ensuring secure device operation in virtually any care setting.

The new column design for the P-Series cart supports improved cable management, allowing for a cleaner, more organized setup. This column’s intuitive mounting system enables healthcare providers to effortlessly attach multiple peripherals—such as cameras, speakers, video bars, monitors, all-in-one computers, and medical devices—without the hassle of tangled cords. The ability to seamlessly integrate various devices optimizes workflow and enhances clinical efficiency.

Designed with versatility in mind, the Tryten P-Series is well-suited for a range of applications, including telehealth, virtual patient observation, remote interpreting, virtual rounding, and EHR workflow support. Additionally, Capsa’s OEM team partners with innovative medical device companies and healthcare solution providers to add safe and effective mobility capabilities to their products. The P-Series modular design allows the use of over 40 Tryten accessories, ensuring a customized solution tailored to specific healthcare application requirements.