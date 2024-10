BOCA RATON, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carbon Limit, a climate tech company revolutionizing sustainable technologies for the built environment, today announces the debut of CoolCrete™, a heat-reducing product addition to its line of sustainable concrete additives. Carbon Limit has partnered with NCP Industries (NCP) and Bison Innovative Products (Bison) as licensing affiliates to launch a new series of innovative architectural design products incorporating CoolCrete™ technology, bringing the first-of-its-kind product to commercial and residential projects worldwide.

CoolCrete™ is a functional Supplementary Cementitious Material that reduces the overall carbon footprint of concrete by up to 40% through replacing a portion of conventional cement that is emissions-intensive. The easy-to-use and highly versatile additive achieves temperature reduction through improved solar reflectance and enhanced thermal emittance. CoolCrete™ also boosts concrete's ability to reflect sunlight, reducing overall heat absorption while releasing absorbed heat more efficiently. Early data show CoolCrete™-treated products demonstrate a cooling effect of up to 10 or more degrees Celsius at peak temperatures, potentially enabling users to reduce cooling-related energy consumption.

CoolCrete™ is designed to directly combat the ongoing heat crisis and Urban Heat Island Effect. The hottest day recorded in human history was broken twice in July 2024, natural disasters tied to global warming continued to peak, and electricity requirements and costs have reached all-time highs. Cities experience higher temperatures than rural areas by up to 10-15 degrees Celsius due to increased dependence on and abundance of concrete, causing increased energy usage, health issues, infrastructure degradation, ecosystem disturbances and poor air quality.

“Heat-related deaths have doubled in recent decades, exceeding 2,300 deaths in 2023 alone, a figure that is expected to grow as record high temperatures become the norm,” said Tim Sperry, CEO and founder of Carbon Limit. “Our families and children deserve better, which is the true intent behind solutions like CoolCrete™ that not only keep our families safe, but ensure future generations can enjoy the outdoors as we once did.”

NCP and Bison currently design and manufacture a range of building commodities such as pavers, stone sidings and adjustable pedestal systems for rooftop decking. As steadfast partners, the industry leaders have already begun working on new editions of premier products that incorporate CoolCrete™ technology. With products expected to come to market in late 2024, NCP and Bison play a key role in making CoolCrete™’s climate change-combatting capabilities readily available to all ranges of design specialists, whether home DIYers or accredited architects.

“Combining Carbon Limit’s technology with our products has been a seamless effort. It doesn’t require new machinery, grants flexibility, is cost-efficient and helps the environment,” said NCP President Ryan Collison. “Carbon Limit allows us to expand our support of the sustainable construction and design industry, and we couldn’t be more excited to continue this effort by getting CoolCrete™-infused products on the shelves soon.”

“CoolCrete™ is giving our company the ability to practice what we preach by staying at the forefront of innovation. We’re proud to be one of the first to provide this new sustainable technology through a range of design products to be installed with our pedestal systems for raised decking solutions,” said Forest Blanchard, Senior Product Manager at Bison.