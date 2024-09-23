Carbon removal projects need to ramp up massively to meet future needs

LONDON, September 19 2024 – Carbon removals, the removal and durable storage of carbon dioxide (CO2) that has already been emitted, are starting to emerge as a viable investment opportunity, but not at a pace that will enable the world to get to net zero according to the latest research by data and analytics company Wood Mackenzie.

The report, ‘ Carbon removals: The ‘net’ in net zero’ states that technical constraints make eliminating CO2 emissions exceptionally difficult, which means that carbon removals will play a vital role in the energy transition. This means that projects in this area will need to start ramping up on a massive scale.

“Only a global effort will be able to deliver removals at scale” says Mhairidh Evans, Global Head of CCUS Research. “However, trade-off with other social needs is still inevitable, given the volume of projects required.”

The report states that to achieve this goal, three key things must happen. Carbon removals must be monetised, governments must set national carbon removal targets and provide sufficient incentives and stimulate demand and developers need to deliver projects at cost levels that make removals an attractive option based on expected future carbon prices.

The report adds that nature-based solutions such as afforestation and soil carbon offer the greatest potential for scale at a lower cost per tonne than engineered solutions with many deployment opportunities available below US$100/tonne of CO2. This compares favourably with engineered solutions that currently range between US$100 and US$1,000/tonne.

Furthermore, some of the world’s highest emissions emitting countries such as the US, Brazil, China, Indonesia and India have land resources available to accommodate huge removals projects on a gigatonne scale.

However, the carbon removals project sector remains too risky for many investors because of inconsistent policy support from governments worldwide.

“Government policy and incentives are the driving force behind the sharp rise in planned engineered projects across North America and Europe, which host over 95% of capacity announced to date,” says Evans. “To deliver on the required scale, nature-based solutions will require greater support from governments around the globe.”

The report also states that the investing in carbon removals can be difficult because, unlike renewable energy or clean fuels, there is usually no “product” produced. This can make the value of a project hard to define and financial value often comes from stacking different sources of income. These include voluntary and compliance carbon markets, direct corporate buyers, government incentives and by-product sales - but values vary greatly around the world.