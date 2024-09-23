TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Carbon6, a global leader in ecommerce software solutions, has announced its 1P Deduction Management solution for Walmart suppliers. The new solution empowers suppliers to efficiently identify and recover deductions stemming from carton shortages and price differences, areas that have long impacted Walmart suppliers’ profitability.

Drawing on the success of its Amazon-focused automated recovery solution, ChargeGuard, Carbon6 is extending its expertise to Walmart vendors. ChargeGuard has helped major brands such as Mars, Bayer, GSK, and Husqvarna recover substantial amounts of lost revenue by automating the recovery process and providing transparency in tracking deductions. Carbon6’s latest product offering for Walmart is designed to deliver the same level of automation and efficiency for a new set of sellers.

“Our work with ChargeGuard has demonstrated the massive impact automated deduction recovery can have for vendors,” said Kazi Ahmed, Cofounder of Carbon6. “With Walmart, we’re taking those proven results and creating a tailored solution that addresses the unique challenges of this retail giant. Suppliers can now reclaim revenue that would otherwise be lost to complex and inefficient manual processes.”

Key Features of the Walmart 1P Deduction Management Solution:

Seamless Automation : Carbon6’s system streamlines the identification and dispute of invalid deductions, targeting high-volume errors like carton shortages and pricing discrepancies.

Comprehensive Deduction Codes : The solution handles 13 essential deduction types, covering a wide range of charges such as concealed shortages and pricing mismatches.

Actionable Reporting : Clear insights into the progress and outcomes of their disputes, ensuring full visibility into recovered funds.

Pay-for-Performance Model : Suppliers only pay a fee on successfully recovered amounts, ensuring the solution is low-risk and high-reward.

Walmart suppliers can now take advantage of this sophisticated recovery tool, which has been tailored specifically to address the unique operational demands of the Walmart supply chain. Additional retailers, including Target, Home Depot, and Costco, are set to be added to Carbon6’s omnichannel recovery solutions, helping sellers recover deductions across multiple platforms.

“Carbon6 has built its reputation by delivering software solutions that drive growth for some of the world’s largest brands,” said Naseem Saloojee, Cofounder of Carbon6. “Our expertise uniquely positions us to lead the omnichannel recovery space, empowering brands to improve and protect their profitability as they scale across global marketplaces.”

Carbon6 is currently running a 60-day pilot program with early adopters, allowing Walmart suppliers to test the solution and provide feedback before its full rollout later this year (full release planned for October 2024).

About Carbon6

Carbon6 is a comprehensive marketplace platform designed to simplify and accelerate the growth of ecommerce businesses. From inventory forecasting and advertising, to reimbursements and cost recovery, Carbon6 offers data-powered and AI-backed solutions that sellers need to optimize their operations, increase profitability, and scale efficiently.