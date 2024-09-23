Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 25, 2024

CareMetx Receives US Patent for Automated Manufacturer Program Patient Enrollment Tool

Bethesda, MD, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CareMetx, a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications, today announced it received a US Patent covering company-developed technology that significantly accelerates prompt and efficient access to specialty therapy manufacturer services.   

CareMetx’s proprietary manufacturer program patient enrollment tool automatically enrolls eligible patients into manufacturer programs within the patient services workflow. By streamlining this critical process, the tool accelerates patients' access to life-changing therapies by removing obstacles that can delay treatment. Integrated seamlessly into the comprehensive patient support environment, this tool delivers unmatched support across the value chain to patients, providers, and manufacturers. 

“Our patented technology dismantles a barrier between patients and the essential therapies they need, significantly speeding up their access” said Jim Rowe, President and CEO of CareMetx.  “Innovation is in our DNA at CareMetx.  We expect a series of grants to follow as we increase the pace of innovation.  Our patent program demonstrates our commitment to driving innovation and providing value to manufacturers, patients and providers.” 

George Moore, Chief Technology and Information Officer, adds, “Our technologists drive innovation every day for the benefit of all constituents in our healthcare ecosystem.  We are committed to continuing to advance exciting innovation in our leading suite of technology solutions to reduce time to therapy, helping patients get the specialty therapies they need without unnecessary delay.”     

For more information, see Patent No: US 12,100,510 B2. 

About CareMetx 

CareMetx, LLC is a leading technology-enabled hub services platform facilitating patient access to specialty medications. Serving pharmaceutical, biotechnology and device manufacturers, CareMetx leverages digital eServices integrated in a cohesive platform to promote efficiency in the healthcare ecosystem and remove barriers for patients and providers. CareMetx is committed to delivering compassionate advocacy to patients, decision-making data, and confidence-building insight to manufacturer clients. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, CareMetx serves more than 80 brands. Learn more at caremetx.com and follow us on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/caremetx-llc

Julie Kaplan CareMetx, LLC Julie.Kaplan@caremetx.com

