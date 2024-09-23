Caren Bohan Appointed USA TODAY Editor in Chief

NEW YORK, NY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 20, 2024--

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) today announced the promotion of Caren Bohan to USA TODAY Editor in Chief, overseeing USA TODAY Network’s flagship national publication. Her role is effective immediately, reporting to Monica Richardson, Senior Vice President of USA TODAY.

Bohan is a seasoned newsroom executive with over 30 years of news experience including more than a decade as a newsroom leader. She began her career at Reuters where she spent 20 years, serving as a financial and economics correspondent, and later as a White House correspondent. She has interviewed presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush and has reported from around the globe. Bohan has held leadership positions at both Reuters and National Journal.

Joining USA TODAY in 2018, Bohan served as Washington editor, advanced to deputy Washington bureau chief, managing editor for politics and Washington and was later promoted to executive editor for politics working with editors to shape coverage of the 2024 presidential election. She was elected in 2009 to the White House Correspondents’ Association board and served as its president from 2011 to 2012. Most recently Bohan served as Interim Editor in Chief of USA TODAY.

“Caren has excelled in the interim role, and I’m thrilled to appoint her as Editor in Chief of USA TODAY where she will continue the important work of providing essential journalism across the nation – especially during this critical election year,” said Monica Richardson, Senior Vice President, USA TODAY. “It is especially meaningful to elevate a leader from our talented newsroom to drive our growth and innovation as we invigorate the USA TODAY brand.”

“I am honored to lead the incredibly talented team of journalists at USA TODAY. From our reporting on big breaking news events to the brilliant coverage of the 2024 Paris Olympics, we’ve seen big successes in growing our audience,” Bohan said. “I’m excited to keep working with the team to deliver excellent journalism and content to attain new heights for USA TODAY.”

A McGill University graduate, Bohan earned a Master of Journalism from the University of California, Berkeley.

ABOUT GANNETT

Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE: GCI) is a diversified media company with expansive reach at the national and local level dedicated to empowering and enriching communities. We seek to inspire, inform, and connect audiences as a sustainable, growth focused media and digital marketing solutions company. We endeavor to deliver essential content, marketing solutions, and experiences for curated audiences, advertisers, consumers, and stakeholders by leveraging our diverse teams and suite of products to enrich the local communities and businesses we serve.

Our current portfolio of trusted media brands includes the USA TODAY NETWORK, comprised of the national publication, USA TODAY, and local media organizations in the United States, and Newsquest, a wholly-owned subsidiary operating in the United Kingdom. Our digital marketing solutions brand, LocaliQ, uses innovation and software to enable small and medium-sized businesses to grow, and USA TODAY NETWORK Ventures, our events division, creates impactful consumer engagements, promotions, and races.

ABOUT USA TODAY

Since its introduction in 1982, USA TODAY has been a cornerstone of the national media landscape under its recognizable and respected brand. It also serves as the foundation for our newsroom network which allows for content sharing capabilities across our local and national markets. Through USA TODAY, we deliver high-quality, trusted content with a commitment to balanced, unbiased journalism, where and when consumers want to engage. Across our digital platforms we reach an audience of approximately 79 million unique visitors each month (based on December 2023 Comscore Media Metrix®).

