Carenet Health Redefines “The Business of Healthcare”

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Carenet Health, an advanced healthcare BSO and trusted partner to providers, payers and health services organizations, today released a new report titled “The Business of Healthcare. Delivered.” With myriad opportunities and challenges facing today’s healthcare ecosystem, Carenet has reshaped how the industry should define the business of healthcare, providing curated insights on where companies can deliver better care and value.

“Over the course of our more than 25 years dedicated to serving healthcare businesses, we’ve developed a deep understanding of the complex challenges our clients face when trying to deliver best-in-class engagement outcomes for consumers,” said John Erwin, Carenet chief executive officer. “Our new report explores how Carenet is serving as a leading resource to confront the most challenging population healthcare needs while meeting clients’ business objectives.”

The report introduces transformative processes that advance growth, optimize costs and power industry consumerism. At its core are three key factors:

Innovation Insights Excellence

Innovation

In today’s environment, digital transformation is driving massive change to how the healthcare industry works and the experiences consumers expect to have when engaging with their providers, payers and other health services organizations. Artificial intelligence is at the tip of the spear, with business leaders exploring ways to generate ROI from these new capabilities.

Carenet’s technology capabilities simplify and improve consumer experiences while maximizing business efficiency and impact through cloud-based, standard API configuration. The AI-assisted CX solutions connect with clients’ systems to provide uniform patient communications and data-driven outcomes.

Key technology platforms across these areas include the Intelligent Engagement ™ Enterprise, leveraging Carenet’s expert talent orchestrated with modern technology to support consumers when managing appointments and other key interactions. Telehealth services like the Nurse Triage Center and Nurse Advice Line provide 24/7/365 nurse navigation and symptom triage to help clients save more while helping patients identify the correct level of care for their needs. The AI-powered CX Analytics Group layers in to provide a holistic view of the consumer’s healthcare journey while predicting the next best action to provide a better, more seamless experience.

Insights

Healthcare businesses face challenges ranging from evolving compliance and regulatory demands, to patient acquisition and growth, to policy developments related to Medicare/Medicaid, overall rising costs, and staff management and support. The complexity of these issues and their impact on one another require a nuanced understanding of what will drive healthcare toward an overall value-based model.

Carenet delivers unmatched insights developed from its deep relationships across the industry and rich engagement data to anticipate future healthcare business needs. This allows Carenet to help clients navigate challenges with expertise and precision. Today, one in three Americans have access to Carenet team members and solutions, enabling predictive insights and proven recommendations at scale.

Excellence

Universally, consumers are demanding a more personalized approach to healthcare likened to their experiences with retailers, banks, tech providers and others. Layered with the high-stakes nature of managing their family’s health, delivering this experience is paramount.

Carenet health advisors are seamlessly integrated to address the patient healthcare journey while scaling new solutions, optimizing workflows and delivering accelerated cost savings and revenue growth for clients. Working with more than 400 licensed clinicians and 1,600 care navigators to conduct more than 100 million digital interactions annually, Carenet helps clients and patients alike handle care management and finances with ease.

For more information on the business of healthcare and to read the full report, visit https://carenethealthcare.com/playbook/.