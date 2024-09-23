RICHMOND, Virginia, Sept. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CarMax (NYSE: KMX) has been named to Fortune magazine’s 2024 Fortune Best Workplaces in Retail™ list for the 10th consecutive year, ranking #6 in the large company category. Earning a spot on this prestigious list means that CarMax is one of the country's best companies to work for.

“We are immensely proud of CarMax’s associates for their dedication and hard work. This award is a testament to their unwavering commitment and the supportive culture we have built together,” said Diane Cafritz, CarMax’s EVP, Chief Innovation & People Officer.

The Best Workplaces in Retail list is highly competitive. To determine the list, Fortune partnered with global people analytics firm Great Place To Work, which analyzed the anonymous survey responses of more than 1.3 million U.S. employees and data covering more than 8.2 million employees this year alone.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Retail,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies not only outperform the average for their industry but have created workplaces that outshine the average in every category, proving the importance of building trust with workers, no matter the industry.”

Additional recent recognitions in 2024 for CarMax include:

Fortune Magazine’s “100 Best Companies to Work For®” which annually recognizes the best companies to work for in the country.

PEOPLE’s “100 Companies that Care” which recognizes companies for their commitment to community involvement and partnerships with nonprofits.

Training Magazine’s “Training APEX Award” which recognizes organizations that excel in employee training and development.

US Veteran's and Military Magazine's “Top Veteran-Friendly Employer” rankings which are awarded to organizations for their outreach and accessibility to the veteran population.

Military Friendly which recognizes companies as a “Military Friendly Employer” due to their commitment, effort, and success in creating sustainable and meaningful benefits for the military community.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Top Workplaces” which recognizes the best places to work in metro Atlanta, GA.

Richmond Times-Dispatch’s “Top Workplaces” which highlights organizations that are dedicated to people-first culture excellence in Richmond, VA.

CarMax is hiring for full- to part-time positions, with day and evening shifts available. Some of our current open positions include auto technicians, salespeople, and customer support. Technology and strategy roles are also available at corporate locations. Interested candidates can visit careers.carmax.com to apply.