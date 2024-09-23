SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

Carpe Data, a leading provider of next-generation data solutions for the insurance industry, is excited to announce the expansion of its partnership with Hastings Direct, a prominent UK-based insurance provider. This evolution marks a significant milestone from a successful pilot to a trusted, long-term relationship focusing on innovation and mutual growth.

What initially began as a pilot of Carpe Data's claims solutions to unveil previously undetected fraud across all injury claims has since proven an exceptional partnership between Hastings Direct and the online insights provider. Carpe Data’s Online Injury Alerts have become instrumental in reducing loss expenses for Hastings and accelerating the claims resolution process, showcasing the power of AI and online data in transforming insurance operations.

Matthew Stevens, Anti-Fraud Director at Hastings Direct, added, "We invest considerably in data and technology to fight fraud. Expanding our use of Carpe Data fits with our strategy squarely. I am excited to see how this growing relationship helps us further protect our good and honest customers and, in turn, saves customers money."

The partnership is set to reach new heights as Online Injury Alerts becomes an integral component of Hastings' counter-fraud strategy. The seamless integration of these advanced tools into Hastings' workflows is anticipated to bring unprecedented value to the insurance provider, further solidifying its position as a leader in the fight against fraud and enhancing operational efficiency across the board.

"We are thrilled to see our relationship with Hastings Direct grow from a pilot project to a cornerstone of their fraud detection efforts," said Geoff Andrews, COO of Carpe Data. "This partnership is a testament to our commitment to delivering innovative solutions that not only detect fraud more effectively but also transform the insurance landscape for the better."

About Carpe Data

Collaborating with insurance carriers to navigate the chaotic, ever-expanding data landscape, Carpe Data contextualizes online data bringing it into focus. We transform online information into predictive and actionable data, enabling automation and improving insurance outcomes across the policy lifecycle. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, CA, Carpe Data employees span the US, UK and Portugal with a commitment to helping insurers achieve peak efficiency. See how Carpe Data works to improve insurance outcomes at www.carpe.io.

For more information on Hastings Group, visit: www.hastingsgroup.uk.