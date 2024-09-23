CORAL GABLES, Fla., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Catalyst" or "Company") (Nasdaq: CPRX), a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on in-licensing, developing, and commercializing novel medicines for patients living with rare diseases, today announced that its sub-licensee in Japan, DyDo Pharma, Inc., ("DyDo") has reported that the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare of Japan has approved DyDo's New Drug Application ("NDA") to commercialize FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg for treatment of patients with Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome ("LEMS") in Japan. This approval marks a pivotal advancement in the treatment of LEMS, a rare autoimmune disorder that can severely impact quality of life and represents a significant step forward in addressing the unmet needs of patients affected by LEMS in Japan.

"We are pleased that our partner, DyDo, has secured regulatory approval for FIRDAPSE in Japan. This represents a meaningful milestone, bringing renewed hope to patients and further affirming FIRDAPSE's proven effectiveness in the treatment of LEMS," said Richard J. Daly, Catalyst’s President and Chief Executive Officer. "This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to advancing patient care. We appreciate the collaborative efforts of our partner in securing this approval, and we remain focused on expanding our innovative rare disease product portfolio beyond the U.S. to make a meaningful impact on patients' lives worldwide."

FIRDAPSE (amifampridine) is a leading therapy indicated in the United States for the treatment of LEMS in adults and pediatric patients six years of age and older. LEMS is a rare autoimmune disorder characterized by muscle weakness and fatigue. About 50% of people with LEMS have underlying cancer, as LEMS is observed in approximately 3% of small-cell lung cancer patients. FIRDAPSE is the only U.S. FDA-approved, evidence-based treatment for LEMS. As a cornerstone of Catalyst's commitment to serving those with rare diseases, FIRDAPSE is supported in the U.S. by a comprehensive patient support program to help ensure accessibility and assistance for eligible U.S. patients.

About FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg FIRDAPSE® (amifampridine) Tablets 10 mg is an oral, nonspecific, voltage-dependent, potassium (K+) channel blocker that causes depolarization of the presynaptic membrane and slows or inhibits repolarization. This action results in the opening of slow voltage-dependent calcium (Ca2+) channels, allowing for a subsequent influx of Ca2+. In turn, it induces the exocytosis of synaptic vesicles containing acetylcholine (ACh) to release more ACh into the synaptic cleft, enhancing neuromuscular transmission and providing for improved muscle function. Amifampridine phosphate was granted orphan drug designation by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare in Japan, and FIRDAPSE has previously been approved for use in the U.S. in adults and pediatric patients six years of age and older and in Europe and Canada for the treatment of adults with LEMS.

