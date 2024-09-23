COLUMBUS, Ohio, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cayosoft Inc., the leader in Microsoft Active Directory management, monitoring, and recovery, has secured the patent for its flagship product, Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery. It is the only Active Directory (AD) recovery solution on the market that instantly restores AD, reducing business operation downtime and financial loss in the event of an outage caused by misconfiguration or cyberattack.

Microsoft Active Directory is used by 90% of large organizations worldwide. As the central hub for managing permissions, logins, and authorization, Active Directory serves as the gateway to an organization’s systems and resources. AD forest integrity is paramount to business continuity; an AD outage impacts every aspect of a business, often halting operations. Despite the ever-growing frequency of ransomware attacks, traditional Active Directory forest recovery solutions take hours, days, or even weeks to complete their task, often require clean and/or new hardware for each outage, and come with significant risks of failure and reinfection.

Cayosoft Guardian Forest Recovery's patented approach solves these issues by functioning as an AD resilience solution rather than a typical backup and recovery tool. While competing solutions start the recovery process only after AD goes down, Guardian Active Directory Forest Recovery does it all before an AD outage happens. Cayosoft begins by taking a backup of an organization’s Active Directory, and then creates a working standby forest in an isolated secure cloud environment. These AD replicas are automatically created and tested daily, allowing organizations to immediately switch to the clean AD copy when an outage occurs. Guardian Forest Recovery can be used with all Microsoft directories, on-premises AD, hybrid AD, and Entra ID.

“Other solutions treat Active Directory resilience as a backup problem – this comes with immense risks, including reinfection by a compromised Active Directory backup, recovery process failures, and extended downtime,” said Robert Bobel, founder and CEO of Cayosoft. “Cayosoft has solved the Active Directory resiliency issue itself. With our patented technology, organizations can instantly switch to an always-ready, always-available standby version of AD the moment an AD outage occurs.”

Key Features and Benefits: