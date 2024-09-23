Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 24, 2024

CDM Smith Fosters the Ingenuity and Success of Future Innovators with Annual Scholarships

Boston, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith continues its commitment to the long-term growth and success of future innovators and leaders in the scope of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through the awarding of $60,000 in scholarships to eight students annually. Established more than 20 years ago, the firm’s scholarship program seeks to equip students with the resources needed to explore and expand on the limitless possibilities across the STEM disciplines and industry.

CDM Smith, Associated Press

Boston, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CDM Smith continues its commitment to the long-term growth and success of future innovators and leaders in the scope of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) through the awarding of $60,000 in scholarships to eight students annually. Established more than 20 years ago, the firm’s scholarship program seeks to equip students with the resources needed to explore and expand on the limitless possibilities across the STEM disciplines and industry.

This year’s recipients are among the best and brightest, hailing from universities across the country. Delivering solutions to the world’s toughest environmental and infrastructure challenges will continue to require new thinking and collaboration and CDM Smith is proud to support the next generation of innovators. This year’s winners-– focused on land conservation and environmental action, community impact, entrepreneurship and more—truly exemplify the drive and ingenuity that will continue to shape the STEM world for the better.

Scholarship categories include merit based as well as awards targeted to women, historically marginalized communities and individuals facing hardships that might impact their education. “Our scholarship recipients represent the future of engineering, the architects of tomorrow's world. Our commitment to their success and our unwavering support for these brilliant students underscore CDM Smith's dedication to fostering innovation and commitment to supporting the next generation of STEM leaders,” said CDM Smith Chairman and CEO Tim Wall.

The firm is committed to contributing to an industry that is both inventive and generates opportunities for all in the communities in which we work and serve. These scholarships continue CDM Smith’s investment in increasing interest in our industry, as well as the provision of tools, resources and connections needed to support the people behind our firm’s success.

To see what each recipient had to say about their career ambitions and to learn more about our scholarship, internship and co-op programs, visit www.cdmsmith.com/students.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

CDM Smith is a privately owned engineering and construction firm providing legendary client service and smart solutions in water, environment, transportation, energy, and facilities. Passionate about our work and invested in each other, we are inspired to think and driven to solve the world’s environmental and infrastructure challenges.

Attachment

Daryl Shepard CDM Smith 6174526093 ShepardDE@cdmsmith.com

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy