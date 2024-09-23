Indianapolis, IN, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The World Food Championships (WFC), the world’s largest Food Sport competition spotlighting everyday cooking categories, is excited to announce that Celebrity Chef Eric Greenspan has partnered with the competition to serve as a culinary advisor and host of the Taste of WFC, a premium culinary experience taking place November 8-9 at the Indiana Farm Bureau Fall Creek Pavilion located at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center in Indianapolis.

Renowned for his innovative approach to comfort food and his dynamic TV presence, Greenspan will bring his expertise and passion to enhance the WFC culinary landscape. He will guide the development of the Taste of WFC, offering exclusive insights into the artistry behind competitive cooking and co-developing the private tasting menu with multiple former WFC Food Champions. This new premium experience will give guests an insider's look into the world of food sport, featuring live cooking demos, tastings, and unprecedented access to the competition.

"We're thrilled to have Chef Eric Greenspan join us at this year's World Food Championships," said Michael Eaton, CEO of World Food Championships. "His culinary expertise and vibrant personality will bring an exciting dynamic to the Taste of WFC and Kitchen Arena, further elevating the premium experience for our fans."

Eric Greenspan’s extensive culinary background includes training at Le Cordon Bleu in Paris and collaborating with world-renowned chefs such as Alain Ducasse and Ferran Adrià. He has appeared on numerous cooking shows, including “Iron Chef America” and “Guy’s Grocery Games,” and has co-founded groundbreaking restaurant concepts such as Pardon my Cheesesteak and Mr. Beast Burger as part of Virtual Dining Concepts. Eric is also the Co-Founder of New School American, a premium American cheese brand launched in 2022. Made with aged cheddar, real cream and real butter, New School American is another example of Eric’s tireless devotion to elevating American comfort classics.

“I’m thrilled to join the World Food Championships and share my love for culinary innovation,” said Greenspan. “WFC’s commitment to excellence mirrors my own passion for pushing boundaries in the kitchen, and I can’t wait to showcase champion-inspired dishes at Taste of WFC." Greenspan will also serve on final round judging panels and New School American cheese will be a featured Pantry Partner for the competitors to utilize throughout the event.

The Taste of WFC will feature a unique sampling “passport” not offered to the general public and inspired by award-winning dishes from past events. In addition, guests of this premium experience will participate in live demos and engage directly with top-tier chefs and mixologists, further solidifying WFC’s reputation as the ultimate food sport event.