Cult brand, Blank Street has teamed up with celebrity stylist Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe – also known as @melissaswardrobe – to create a delicious new limited edition Maple Matcha drink.

Known for her leading taste in fashion and lifestyle, Melissa has a highly engaged following who eagerly await her next recommendation. The hashtag #MMMDI (Mel Made Me Do It) has become one that her followers jump on as soon as they are able to try one of her recommendations, with Stormzy even naming a song after her.

The partnership began in 2023, when Melissa recommended Blank Street’s famous Iced Matcha Latte online and prompted a flurry of fans to try it for themselves. Since then, Mel’s following have been frenzied over the drink; posting daily to social media with Mel’s cult tagline hashtag #MMMDI firmly attached.

Mel’s Maple Matcha combines the classic autumn flavours of maple and cinnamon and will be available to customers ‘in the know’ as an off-menu special. The new drink has taken months to develop in Blank Street’s innovation lab with Melissa heavily involved in tasting and tweaking along with Jai Lott, Blank Street’s VP of Food and Beverage.

Melissa Holdbrook-Akposoe said: ​​"As an OG matcha lover, and a long time Blank Street girl, I am so excited to be launching Mel's Maple Matcha with Blank Street. We worked so hard to create the most delicious combination of flavours, perfect for autumnal sipping. I can't wait for my community to be able to try and hope they love it just as much as we do!"

This is Blank Street’s first ever drink collaboration, and is the latest in a long line of celebrity drinks partnerships, from Kendall Jenner to Sabrina Carpenter, who surprised fans in London by working a Barista shift at Blank Street in June.

The collection includes:

Mel’s Maple Matcha, $6.50 Classic autumn notes of maple and cinnamon are combined with a matcha latte base and served iced

Available across the brand’s New York flagship, The Green Room in Soho, and all Blank Street UK locations.