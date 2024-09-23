BOCA RATON, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Celsius Holdings, Inc., (Nasdaq: CELH), maker of CELSIUS ®, the premium lifestyle energy drink formulated to power active lifestyles with ESSENTIAL ENERGY™, today announced the appointment of Hans Melotte to the company’s board of directors as an independent director. In conjunction with his appointment, Melotte joined the board’s Audit and Enterprise Risk Committee and Human Resources and Compensation Committee.

“I’m pleased to welcome Hans to our board of directors,” said Celsius Holdings, Inc., Chairman and CEO, John Fieldly. “Hans brings strong operational experience to our board with a global perspective on CPG business growth.”

Melotte has more than 30 years of operating experience at some of the world’s largest consumer goods companies. He most recently held executive roles at Starbucks, including President of Starbucks’ Global Channel Development business. Prior to Starbucks, Melotte spent 20 years at Johnson & Johnson across Europe and the United States, including serving as Chief Procurement Officer. Melotte also serves on the boards of directors at Revlon, Cartamundi and Pendulum Systems.

Celsius Holdings Director Jim Lee submitted his resignation to the board in connection with his announced departure from PepsiCo, effective immediately. Lee’s board seat will remain vacant until PepsiCo nominates a successor candidate.

“We thank Jim for his service to the board and wish him well in his future pursuits,” Fieldly said.

