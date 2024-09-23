Fort Lauderdale, FL, Sept. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leader in autism and IDD care software for ABA, multidisciplinary, and special education, today announced a preferred partnership with Collectly, a leading AI-powered Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) technology company specializing in healthcare patient billing and engagement solutions. This partnership marks Collectly’s entry into the CR Preferred Partner Network, furthering CentralReach’s commitment to empowering autism and IDD care providers with more tools to enhance financial operations and improve the client experience.

“We are excited to expand our preferred partner network with the addition of Collectly and bring more financial management capabilities to our customers,” said Clark Convery, COO of CentralReach. “Our ongoing expansion of this network allows us to collaborate with top-tier consultants and software vendors such as Collectly, unlocking the full potential of autism and IDD care providers and supporting the growing demand for services.”

This partnership will offer CentralReach customers a recommended patient engagement solution that integrates directly with CentralReach’s EMR. Their platform improves billing processes, communication, and payment rates, integrating with EHR and PM systems to boost patient payments by 75-300% and reduce collection times to 12.6 days. Serving over 3,000 facilities nationwide, the company is HIPAA and SOC2 compliant as well as HITRUST certified.

"We’re excited to partner with CentralReach to help expand the financial experience for CentralReach care providers, clients, and their loved ones,” said Levon Brutyan, CEO & Co-Founder, Collectly. "By integrating Collectly’s AI-powered financial engagement solutions with CentralReach’s innovative platform, we aim to empower ABA and multidisciplinary practices to enhance financial outcomes, streamline administrative tasks, and improve the client experience. In fact, Collectly has been shown to significantly reduce the administrative burden for therapy providers, cutting learner support-related tasks by up to 80%, allowing them to focus on delivering high-quality care. This streamlined approach also enhances learner and caregiver satisfaction, with an average satisfaction rate of 95%, thanks to simplified billing and payment options that can be completed in just two clicks without logging into a portal. Together, we’re committed to unlocking potential and achieving better outcomes for individuals with autism and related IDDs, as well as for the providers who serve them."

The CentralReach and Collectly partnership marks a significant step forward in advancing the capabilities of care providers, empowering them to focus on what matters most—delivering high-quality, person-centered care.

For more information about the partnership and how it can benefit autism and IDD care providers, visit www.centralreach.com/collectly or www.collectly.co.

