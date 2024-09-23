MONTREAL, Sept. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerro de Pasco Resources Inc. (CSE: CDPR) (Frankfurt: N8HP) (“CDPR,” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce the results of its annual meeting of shareholders held on September 17, 2024 (the “Meeting”).

AGM Results

All resolutions put to vote at the Meeting passed with 99% or higher approval from the votes cast. The Corporation elected eight directors to its board, namely, John Booth, Frank Hodgson, Manuel Lizandro Rodriguez, Steven Zadka, Eduardo Loret de Mola, René Branchaud, Guy Goulet and John Carr.

Prior to the Meeting, Keith Brill informed the Corporation that he would not seek re-election at the Meeting. To fill the vacancy thus created, the board of directors proposed and the shareholders approved the election of John Carr as a director.

John Carr is a chemical engineer and was co-founder of New Century Resources, which acquired and restarted the Century Zinc Mine, Australia. As Chief Development Officer, John was responsible for developing the large-scale brownfield base metal mine re-start and expansion at Century, now a top-15 global zinc producer and Australia's largest tailings reprocessing operation. John is also co-founder of Future Element, a private company established to develop commercial ventures for tailings reprocessing and rehabilitation globally and co-founder of Broken Hill Mines, who acquired the Rasp and Pinnacles Zinc-Lead-Silver projects. John is also a Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed Future Metals NL (ASX:FME).

The Corporation wishes to express its appreciation for Keith’s contribution to the board of directors of the Corporation. Keith remains as a special advisor to the board.

At the Meeting, the shareholders of the Corporation also approved the appointment of Davidson and Company LLP as auditors of the Corporation.

Investor Relations Consultant Appointment

The Corporation is also pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Donna Yoshimatsu as independent senior strategic advisor for investor relations effective immediately. She will work closely with senior management to broaden the Corporation’s investor outreach with particular focus on enhancing institutional awareness and strengthening the foundation of a growing shareholder base. In addition to spearheading the first investor and shareholder relations programs for Franco- and Euro-Nevada Mining Corps, Ms. Yoshimatsu has held senior positions with SNC-Lavalin Group and a number of precious and base metal mid-tier and junior mining companies over her 30-year career.

Guy Goulet, President and CEO of Cerro de Pasco Resources added, “We are thrilled to be working with Donna – an expert in her profession with a strong background in the capital markets – she comes with decades of experience and institutional relationships. Since the historical granting of the Land Easement in May, to the authorization for the initiation of exploration activities from the Peruvian Ministry of Energy and Mines in late August, the first ever drilling authorization granted for a new mining exploration project over tailings in the history of Peru, the timing cannot be more appropriate as we execute on our developing growth strategy.”