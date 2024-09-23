WASHINGTON and RESTON, Va., Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Challenger Center and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) announced they are accepting nominations for the 2025 Trailblazing Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) Educator Award. The annual award celebrates K-12 teachers going above and beyond to inspire the next generation of explorers and innovators. Nominations can be submitted online through December 1, 2024.

Three winners will be selected from the nominations. Each winner and their respective school or organization will be awarded $5,000. They will receive free access to Challenger Center’s STEM education programs. In addition, they will receive a trip to Washington, DC, to be honored at the 2025 AIAA Awards Gala, as well as a special presentation ceremony at their school. The winners also will have the opportunity to attend a space launch experience and/or a VIP tour of an aerospace facility.

"Teachers are essential in unlocking the potential of today’s students and fostering their interest in STEM," said Valerie Fitton-Kane, vice president, Challenger Center. "We are excited to partner once again with the AIAA Foundation to celebrate outstanding STEM educators nationwide who go above and beyond to bring STEM to life for their students, inspiring them to explore the many opportunities available in STEM careers."

“Educators are invaluable to our communities. We share a commitment with Challenger Center to invest in trailblazing educators because they are the clear force multiplier to inspiring our future workforce. They can spark students’ interest in STEM subjects, especially the science and engineering behind aerospace, that can drive a student’s future career choices,” said Laura McGill, chair, AIAA Foundation.

The award recognizes teachers who connect classroom lessons to the country’s current and future plans of STEM exploration and innovation, introduce students to STEM careers, and activate students’ imagination about space exploration.