ChargePoint (NYSE: CHPT), a leading provider of networked charging solutions for electric vehicles (EVs), has received awards, through its partners, of more than $19 million to deploy 248 DC fast charging ports at 45 sites along California highways. The awards were approved last week by the California Energy Commission (CEC) and California Department of Transportation as part of the state’s first tranche of National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) program funds.

The new ChargePoint charging stations will be located along some of California’s most travelled highways, many of which have EV-charger congestion. Expansion of DC fast charging across the state’s interstate highways like I-5 is much needed to connect many of state’s largest cities, and every community in between, with accessible, reliable charging solutions.

“ChargePoint remains committed to delivering world-class solutions for every charging scenario, at-home and on the go,” said Rick Wilmer, President and CEO of ChargePoint. “With the latest awards from California, ChargePoint and its partners continue to open NEVI-funded fast charging locations across the United States, ensuring all EV drivers can access charging when and where they need it via the ChargePoint mobile app.”

ChargePoint continues to be a leader in the EV charging industry in the receipt of NEVI awards. The company, through its partners, has been allocated almost $90 million in funding for nearly 150 sites. These sites represent around 700 fast charging ports across 21 of the U.S. states that have awarded funding to date. The NEVI program aims to drive the development of accessible, reliable DC fast charging solutions across U.S. highways.

Most awarded sites will feature ChargePoint Express Plus charging stations, a modular DC fast charging platform with fast charging speeds up to 500kW. Express Plus combines with ChargePoint’s innovative software to charge every make and model of electric vehicle available today. Express Plus can simultaneously charge two vehicles at one time from the same charging station. Express Plus uses a proprietary cooling architecture to deliver peak charging speeds for sustained periods of time, meaning an EV driver can charge and go without any unexpected delays.

Forward Looking Statement

This release includes forward-looking statements, within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 relating to, among other things, the expected funding amounts, timing, benefits and implementation of the NEVI awards granted by the CEC and California Department of Transportation (“CDT”). Forward-looking statements include statements regarding ChargePoint’s expectations, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future, and can be identified by forward-looking words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “should,” “will” and “would” or similar words. These forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions, including the risks that implementation of the NEVI awards granted by the CEC and CDT fail to materialize or fail to materialize on the timeline as required under the grants; ChargePoint’s partners fail to satisfy or fulfill any grant or program requirements; implementation of the grant programs or site development are delayed due to design, permitting, building, construction, utility connects and associated implementation requirements; and ChargePoint fails to realize the full benefits of all awarded grant funding opportunities to its partners. Additional risks and uncertainties are included in the “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections in ChargePoint’s Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on September 9, 2024, which is available on ChargePoint’s website at investors.chargepoint.com and on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in other filings that ChargePoint makes with the SEC from time to time. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements made herein. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based on information available as of the date hereof and ChargePoint assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements for any reason, except as required by law.

About ChargePoint Holdings, Inc.

ChargePoint has been an innovator of all things EV charging since 2007, before the first mass market electric vehicle was on the road. ChargePoint offers solutions for the entire EV ecosystem including drivers, charging station owners, vehicle manufacturers and others. Accessible and reliable, ChargePoint’s portfolio of software, hardware, and services enables a seamless experience for drivers across North America and Europe. With ChargePoint, every driver who needs to charge can do so, accessing more than 1 million places to charge globally. ChargePoint has powered more than 10 billion electric miles and will continue to innovate as part of a mission to lower global emissions while improving the future of transportation. For more information, visit theChargePoint pressroom, theChargePoint Investor Relations site, or contact theChargePoint North AmericanorEuropean press officesorInvestor Relations.

