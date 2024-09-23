BEIJING, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cheer Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHR) (“Cheer” or the “Company”), a leading provider of advanced mobile internet infrastructure and platform services, announced today that CHEERS Telepathy has been comprehensively upgraded to Ver. 2.3 in multiple modes, with more powerful applications and capable of supporting overseas users in the United States and Asia Pacific.

The brand-new interactive function allows ordinary users to easily access AI applications with just one touch, to create live images, where any photo could be animated to talk and interact with users. CHEERS Telepathy is now supporting users in 12 countries and regions, including the United States, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan.

In addition, CHEERS Telepathy has also undergone powerful functional upgrades in the following five areas, including,

1. Text-to-Image: enhance Chinese semantic parsing ability, and improve image quality and detail representation. 2. Text-to-Video: optimize the dynamic effects of video generation to enhance the visual experience. 3. AI Image Expansion: AI expansion capabilities have been upgraded, making seamless expansion more flexible. 4. Sketch Rendering: improve sketch rendering effects and enhance product rendering capabilities. 5. AI Repair: the upgrading of AI high-definition repair effect makes the polishing and processing of images and videos more refined and efficient. The improvement of this technology can not only better restore old, damaged, or low-resolution images to significantly enhance their quality, but also provide stronger support for professional image processing and video production.

With continuous breakthroughs and progress in the underlying technology of Cheer Holding’s large models, CHEERS Telepathy has achieved major development at the application level. Its rich, diverse, and realistic effects bring unprecedented experiences to more users around the world.

About Cheer Holding, Inc.

As a preeminent provider of next-generation mobile internet infrastructure and platform services in China, Cheer Holding is dedicated to building a digital ecosystem that integrates “platforms, applications, technology, and industry” into a cohesive digital eco-system, thereby creating a new, open business environment for web3.0 that leverages AI technology. The Company is developing a 5G+VR+AR+AI shared universe space that builds on cutting-edge technologies including blockchain, cloud computing, extended reality, and digital twin.