Chelsea Lighting (“Chelsea”), a value-add lighting fixture and controls technology distributor with deep project management expertise, was recognized by Crain’s New York Business as one of the 2024 Best Places to Work. This is the third consecutive year that Chelsea has been included on the list.

With a depth of experience serving real-estate, design and construction communities, Chelsea is a nationwide leader in lighting solutions and brings unique project management capabilities and expertise in lighting and control system technologies to its clients.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Crain’s New York Business as one of the Best Places to Work for the third year running. Our terrific employees and qualified leadership team work every day to ensure that we foster a culture where everyone can perform their best,” said Sean Lafferty, Chief Executive Officer of Chelsea Lighting. “None of our accomplishments would be possible without the vendors, partners, suppliers, and clients who we connect with every day and help us maintain a supportive workplace, and we are grateful to all of those who put their trust in us. I’m proud to be part of a company that prioritizes cultivating positivity and a culture of professionalism, and I look forward to what the coming months bring to this team.”

Lafferty joined Chelsea Lighting as CEO in Spring 2024, bringing three decades of global experience to the company. He leads an experienced team supported by industry veteran and Chief Operating Officer Bob Bazan. In 2022, Chelsea opened offices in Chicago and South Florida, and continues to accelerate its growth nationally with the support of Chicago-based private equity firm Kinzie Capital Partners.

About Chelsea Lighting

Chelsea Lighting is a value-add lighting technology and project management specialist that provides full-service procurement to fit its customer needs, offering specialized consulting services related to lighting procurement, lighting controls and Power over Ethernet lighting. The company’s Connected Lighting & Lighting Controls Solution provides a coordinated and enhanced customer experience from Design & Pre-Construction through the Construction & Closeout phases that reduces costs, saves time, and meets the construction schedule. For more information visitwww.chelsealighting.com.