Cherre Announces $30M Series C Round to Accelerate Growth

Sep 18, 2024

Cherre, a leading real estate data management and intelligence platform, today announced it has raised a $30 million Series C round led by HighSage Ventures, a permanent capital-backed investment firm. Additional participants in this round include leading real estate enterprise investors Nuveen Real Estate, RXR (RADV), certain principals of TA Realty, and others, as well as current investors Trustbridge Partners, Glilot Capital Partners, Intel Capital, and Carthona Capital.

This round enables Cherre to invest in expanding its data intelligence and insight capabilities and provide clients with cutting-edge tools to take control of their data, improve data quality, gain process intelligence, and empower them to build a composable target operating model for future competitive advantage.

“Cherre is well on its way to becoming the foundational data platform for the real estate industry,” noted Nicholas Appelo of HighSage Ventures. “HighSage is thrilled to back L.D., an exceptional visionary leader, and his world-class team. This round positions Cherre to capitalize on the vast opportunity to provide real estate investors, lenders, and service providers with data intelligence capabilities that improve underwriting processes and streamline operations.”

After a year of double-digit revenue growth, this infusion of capital positions Cherre to exponentially scale. Cherre is committed to driving innovation and will invest in accelerating the development of cutting-edge data management and intelligence tools, ensuring that it continues to meet and exceed the needs of its clients today, tomorrow, and beyond.

“We help real estate organizations leverage data to flexibly grow and scale in ways they wouldn’t otherwise be able to do today,” said L.D. Salmanson, Cherre CEO and Co-Founder. “This round gives Cherre the power to further invest in maximizing the ways we provide our clients the tools needed to manage, consume, and leverage their data for trusted insights that lead to a sustainable competitive advantage.”

Cherre’s data management and intelligence platform addresses the real estate industry’s urgent need for a solution that increases transparency into data pipelines, transforms data for maximum interoperability, enables observability and validation throughout the entire data value chain, and provides the ability to quickly remediate errors, improving the quality and accuracy of data used downstream for decision making. Cherre clients can build a foundation of trusted data for analysis, reporting, modeling, app development, and decision-making with confidence. With a strong financial foundation, a mature organizational structure, and a relentless focus on innovation, Cherre is well-positioned to continue its upward trajectory and make significant strides in the market.

Cherre is the real estate industry's leading data management and intelligence platform. Cherre gives clients direct control over moving and managing their data, while providing the visibility, observability, and validation tools needed to improve data quality, support governance strategies, and establish data lineage for the rapidly changing regulatory environment. With Cherre, clients can automate workflows, optimize processes, maximize efficiencies, reduce risks, and identify opportunities to increase profitability by making smarter decisions with confidence. Cherre partners with the largest data providers, applications, and solution and service providers in the industry, creating a full ecosystem that supports clients across all their data needs. Cherre launched in 2016 and is located in New York City.