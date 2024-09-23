SYRACUSE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

Chimera Integrations, a leading innovator in security systems integration, is excited to announce the recent upgrade and public opening of its newly enhanced headquarters in Syracuse, NY. This significant development reinforces Chimera Integrations' dedication to the Central New York region and complements its extensive presence across New York State, with additional offices located in Plattsburgh, Watertown, Binghamton, Potsdam, and Albany. The company’s growth has been noted by the INC 5000 list, where Chimera earned a spot for the second year in a row, and by SDM 100 Integrator List.

Casey White, President and Founder of Chimera Integrations, proudly cuts the ribbon at the grand opening of the new and improved Syracuse headquarters, celebrating a significant milestone alongside team members and community leaders. (Photo: Business Wire)

As part of its mission to create safer, smarter communities through cutting-edge technologies and strategies, Chimera Integrations continues to push boundaries and set new standards for growth and excellence.

For the second consecutive year, Chimera Integrations earned a place on the INC 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing private companies, climbing higher in the rankings with an 18.7% improvement. Over the past three years, the company has achieved a 230% growth rate —a testament to its commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions that enhance the way communities live and work.

On the SDM 100 Integrator List, Chimera Integrations made a remarkable leap from 70th in 2023 to 55th in 2024, reflecting a 21.43% improvement. Additionally, the company advanced in project size ranking to 45th, showcasing an 18.18% increase in larger, more complex installations that reflect its growing influence and capability in the security industry. These achievements underscore the company’s growth as well as its broader mission of empowering communities through secure and reliable environments.

“We’re thrilled to celebrate the grand opening of our new office and share these major milestones with our community,” said Casey White, President and Founder of Chimera Integrations. “Our growth and these recognitions reflect the dedication and expertise of our team, the trust of our clients, and the innovation that drives our mission to create safer, more secure environments.”

Chimera Integrations was also recently voted Best Place to Work by its employees, as recognized by the Central New York Business Journal. Chimera is committed to creating a positive and supportive workplace culture, where employees feel valued, empowered, and excited to contribute to the company’s success.

The new Syracuse office reflects Chimera Integrations' ongoing investment in its people, technology, and community. With cutting-edge facilities and a growing team, the company is poised to continue leading the industry and delivering transformative security solutions to businesses and organizations across the region.

About Chimera Integrations