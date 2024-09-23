Sections
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 18, 2024

CHOYA's Brand Concept Bar Makes Its International Debut!

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 18, 2024--

CHOYA UMESHU CO., LTD. (Headquartered in Habikino City, Osaka; President: Shigehiro Kondo, hereafter referred to as CHOYA) opened its umeshu cocktail specialty bar, "The CHOYA Ginza BAR Hong Kong," on September 14, 2024 (Saturday). The bar is operating by CHOYA's Hong Kong distributor, FOUR SEAS MERCANTILE LIMITED (Headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong; President: Tai Tak Fung Stephen). The Bar is locating in the Causeway Bay area, known as a hub for fashion, dining, and trends, and often referred to as Hong Kong’s Ginza.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916726977/en/

Bar counter (Photo: Business Wire)

The CHOYA Ginza BAR originally opened in Tokyo's Ginza in November 2019 as a flagship bar with the aim of cultivating Japanese ume fruit culture and promoting The CHOYA brand globally through a new style. Since then, it has grown into a popular bar, welcoming over 20,000 domestic and international customers annually.

Recently, the market for CHOYA products in Hong Kong has expanded significantly. Driven by the desire to further increase recognition of the authentic Umeshu brand and to create opportunities for people to experience ume fruit in new ways, CHOYA is making its first international venture with this concept shop.

Authentic Umeshu “The CHOYA” is a brand developed with the concepts of quality, quantity, and maturation. It uses a significant amount of high-quality Japanese ume and is crafted with a focus on aging conditions and periods, without the use of acidulants, colorants, or flavorings. It stands as a world-class Japanese liqueur. As a concept bar for The CHOYA, “The CHOYA Ginza BAR” continuously explores new possibilities for ume. In the Hong Kong bar, two bartenders will offer cocktails similar to those at the Ginza location, along with a unique menu that delves into new possibilities for ume.

The CHOYA Ginza BAR is a permanent Umeshu specialty bar that originated in Ginza Tokyo, a hub of the latest trends. The newly opened location in Hong Kong will also offer a sophisticated and authentic bar environment where you can enjoy a special experience.

Through our authentic Umeshu 'The CHOYA' and cocktails and dishes that bring out the best of Japan’s ume charm, we aim to share its appeal with customers not only in Hong Kong but around the world. Experience the unique blend of tradition and innovation in Hong Kong.

Bar information Name: The CHOYA Ginza BAR Hong Kong Hours: 12:00 PM – 10:30 PM (Last Order: 10:00 PM) Location: Shop A, 8/F, Lee Theatre Plaza, No. 99 Percival Street, Causeway Bay, Hong Kong Phone Number: +852 9838 0986 URL:https://s.openrice.com/QrbS0ZMeD00~uvleKAw

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916726977/en/

CONTACT: Hong Kong

FOUR SEAS MERCANTILE LTD.

Mandy Wong

Merchandising & Marketing Dept

21/F, Manhattan Place, 23 Wang Tai Road, Kowloon Bay

mandywong@fsml.com.hk

Direct Line: (852) 2219 5093Japan

CHOYA UMESHU CO., LTD.

Seiji Susuki

Overseas Dept.

1-1-2 Kamiikedai Ota-ku Tokyo 145-0064 JAPAN

susuki.seiji@choya.jp

www.choya.com

Direct Line: +81 3 3786 0906

KEYWORD: HONG KONG JAPAN ASIA PACIFIC

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RETAIL RESTAURANT/BAR FOOD/BEVERAGE WINE & SPIRITS

SOURCE: CHOYA UMESHU CO., LTD.

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/18/2024 12:00 AM/DISC: 09/18/2024 12:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240916726977/en

