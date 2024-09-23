Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 20, 2024

CHRISTUS Health agrees to assume operations for Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health, an international not-for-profit Catholic health system, announced today that its affiliate CHRISTUS Ark-La-Tex has agreed to assume operations at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, from Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

Christus Health, Associated Press

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health, an international not-for-profit Catholic health system, announced today that its affiliate CHRISTUS Ark-La-Tex has agreed to assume operations at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, from Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

“We are committed to maintaining access to care in Texarkana,” said CHRISTUS Health President and CEO Ernie Sadau, “and we are honored to serve with compassion, integrity, dignity and excellence at Wadley Regional Medical Center without interruption.”

CHRISTUS plans to assume operations of Wadley Regional Medical Center in the coming weeks to ensure the hospital does not close. “Together, we are stronger,” said CHRISTUS Chief Strategy Officer Paul Generale. “We look forward to welcoming Wadley into the CHRISTUS family. CHRISTUS is proud of its legacy of investing in the health care needs of the Texarkana region for over a century.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“CHRISTUS Health values every person we are blessed to serve,” said Jason Adams, president of CHRISTUS St. Michael Health System. “We place the highest importance on extending access to care for all, embracing compassion and innovation to ensure everyone has the opportunity to achieve their best possible health.”

Leigh Strope Christus Health (469) 282-2563 leigh.strope@christushealth.org

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy