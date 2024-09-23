IRVING, Texas, Sept. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CHRISTUS Health, an international not-for-profit Catholic health system, announced today that its affiliate CHRISTUS Ark-La-Tex has agreed to assume operations at Wadley Regional Medical Center in Texarkana, Texas, from Dallas-based Steward Health Care.

“We are committed to maintaining access to care in Texarkana,” said CHRISTUS Health President and CEO Ernie Sadau, “and we are honored to serve with compassion, integrity, dignity and excellence at Wadley Regional Medical Center without interruption.”

CHRISTUS plans to assume operations of Wadley Regional Medical Center in the coming weeks to ensure the hospital does not close. “Together, we are stronger,” said CHRISTUS Chief Strategy Officer Paul Generale. “We look forward to welcoming Wadley into the CHRISTUS family. CHRISTUS is proud of its legacy of investing in the health care needs of the Texarkana region for over a century.”