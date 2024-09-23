Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 23, 2024

Cinema of Horrors Returns for Its 5th Year of Drive-In Thrills and 6th Year of Haunted House Frights

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Treadway Events is thrilled to announce the return of Cinema of Horrors, featuring two hair-raising events for the 2024 Halloween season! Kicking off this fall, the Cinema of Horrors Drive-In will celebrate its 5th year at the Clark County Fairgrounds, while the Cinema of Horrors Haunted House marks its 6th year in Kelso, WA.

This year promises to be the most terrifying yet, with four immersive haunted houses debuting at the Kelso location, each offering a unique and spine-chilling experience. Meanwhile, horror fans can enjoy their favorite films from the safety of their car at the Drive-In, which continues to draw thrill-seekers year after year.

"We’re excited to bring back these beloved events for another year of scares,” said Brandon Treadway, Founder of Cinema of Horrors. “Both the Drive-In and Haunted House have grown tremendously, and we’re ready to give attendees an experience they won’t soon forget!”

Event Details:

Cinema of Horrors Haunted House (Walk-Through Experience):

  • Dates: September 27th-28th, October 4th-5th, 11th-12th, 18th-20th, 25th-27th, and 31st through November 2nd, 2024.
  • Times: Fridays & Saturdays: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm // Sundays & Thursdays: 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
  • Location: Three Rivers Mall (1301 Grade St. Kelso, WA 98626)
  • Tickets:https://www.kelso.cinemaofhorrors.com

Cinema of Horrors Drive-In Experience (In-Vehicle Event):

  • Dates: October 9th-13th, 16th-20th, 23rd-27th, and 30th-31st, 2024.
  • Times: Nightly: 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm
  • Location: Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642)
  • Tickets:https://www.ridgefield.cinemaofhorrors.com

Media Invitation:

Cinema of Horrors is offering members of the press a unique opportunity to get an inside look at this year’s attractions, including behind-the-scenes tours and makeup transformations. We invite you to attend and consider featuring the event as a prime Halloween broadcast opportunity.

For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact Brandon Treadway.

About Cinema of Horrors:

Cinema of Horrors, produced by Treadway Events, is one of the region’s premier Halloween attractions, known for delivering unforgettable scares and immersive haunted experiences. Now in its 5th and 6th years respectively, both the Drive-In and Haunted House events have become essential Halloween traditions for thrill-seekers across the Pacific Northwest.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

For film listings, tickets, and more event information, visit www.Ridgefield.CinemaOfHorrors.com

To view the promotional video, visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=7os2Oy9jYLU

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923041325/en/

CONTACT: For media inquiries, interviews, or additional information:Brandon Treadway

Treadway Events & Entertainment LLC.

Owner & Producer

(971) 266-1781 |Brandon@TreadwayEvents.com

www.CinemaOfHorrors.com  

KEYWORD: OREGON WASHINGTON UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FAMILY THEME PARKS CONSUMER EVENTS/CONCERTS ENTERTAINMENT

SOURCE: Cinema of Horrors

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/23/2024 02:15 PM/DISC: 09/23/2024 02:14 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240923041325/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy