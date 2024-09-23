PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 23, 2024--

Treadway Events is thrilled to announce the return of Cinema of Horrors, featuring two hair-raising events for the 2024 Halloween season! Kicking off this fall, the Cinema of Horrors Drive-In will celebrate its 5th year at the Clark County Fairgrounds, while the Cinema of Horrors Haunted House marks its 6th year in Kelso, WA.

This year promises to be the most terrifying yet, with four immersive haunted houses debuting at the Kelso location, each offering a unique and spine-chilling experience. Meanwhile, horror fans can enjoy their favorite films from the safety of their car at the Drive-In, which continues to draw thrill-seekers year after year.

"We’re excited to bring back these beloved events for another year of scares,” said Brandon Treadway, Founder of Cinema of Horrors. “Both the Drive-In and Haunted House have grown tremendously, and we’re ready to give attendees an experience they won’t soon forget!”

Event Details:

Cinema of Horrors Haunted House (Walk-Through Experience):

Dates: September 27th-28th, October 4th-5th, 11th-12th, 18th-20th, 25th-27th, and 31st through November 2nd, 2024.

Times: Fridays & Saturdays: 7:00 pm – 11:00 pm // Sundays & Thursdays: 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Location: Three Rivers Mall (1301 Grade St. Kelso, WA 98626)

Tickets: https://www.kelso.cinemaofhorrors.com

Cinema of Horrors Drive-In Experience (In-Vehicle Event):

Dates: October 9th-13th, 16th-20th, 23rd-27th, and 30th-31st, 2024.

Times: Nightly: 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm

Location: Clark County Event Center at the Fairgrounds (17402 NE Delfel Rd, Ridgefield, WA 98642)

Tickets: https://www.ridgefield.cinemaofhorrors.com

Media Invitation:

Cinema of Horrors is offering members of the press a unique opportunity to get an inside look at this year’s attractions, including behind-the-scenes tours and makeup transformations. We invite you to attend and consider featuring the event as a prime Halloween broadcast opportunity.

For more information or to schedule a visit, please contact Brandon Treadway.

About Cinema of Horrors:

Cinema of Horrors, produced by Treadway Events, is one of the region’s premier Halloween attractions, known for delivering unforgettable scares and immersive haunted experiences. Now in its 5th and 6th years respectively, both the Drive-In and Haunted House events have become essential Halloween traditions for thrill-seekers across the Pacific Northwest.