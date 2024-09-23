NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Sept. 24, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners (“CIP”), through its flagship fund, CI V, and Strata Clean Energy (Strata), a leading developer, owner, and operator of renewable energy, announced that CIP will acquire the 255MW / 1,020 MWh Scatter Wash standalone battery storage project in Phoenix, Arizona. Strata will continue to serve as construction and asset manager for the project.

“Standalone storage will play an important role in addressing the rapidly growing energy capacity needs in the U.S. Southwest, enabling the decarbonization of Arizona’s power grid while maintaining reliability,” said Tim Evans, Partner and Head of North America at CIP. “CIP has a strong track record of developing, owning, and operating renewable energy projects across the United States, and we are delighted to have partnered with Strata on the transaction.”

Strata Clean Energy secured a 20-year tolling agreement for the Scatter Wash project with Arizona Public Service (APS) in 2023. APS is the largest electric utility in Arizona, serving approximately 1.4 million homes and businesses in 11 of the state’s 15 counties.

“Strata is committed to developing solutions that meet or exceed our partners’ goals by providing reliable access to renewable energy at competitive prices,” said Markus Wilhelm, Chief Executive Officer of Strata Clean Energy. “Our relationship with CIP will give us an unrivaled ability to execute on that commitment for the Scatter Wash project, enabling us to realize the clean energy goals for Arizona customers.”

Scatter Wash commenced construction earlier this year and is scheduled to reach commercial operations in the first half of 2025. The project secured financing in February 2024 from a consortium of lenders, led by J.P. Morgan and Nomura and included a tax equity commitment from U.S. Bancorp.

Strata, which maintains its western headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, has over 6 GW of solar PV and 24 GWh of battery storage projects under development, of which 1 GW of PV and 6 GWh of battery storage are in the APS territory, underscoring the ongoing commitment between Strata and APS to provide reliable, clean electricity to the fast-growing region.