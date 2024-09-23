HUDSON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--

CIRANDA, the premier North American supplier of certified organic, non‐GMO and fair trade food ingredients, today published its first-ever impact report titled, "Creating Connections That Nourish Life." The report's release coincides with CIRANDA's 30th anniversary.

"I'm honored to share CIRANDA's impact report that details how we are making good on our mission: to create connections that nourish life," said Doug Audette, chief executive officer for CIRANDA. "Last year, we began to more intentionally quantify our impact on our ingredient partners and farmers, our environment, and our local and global communities. We are proud to showcase how our work and these connections have enabled us to make positive, lasting differences in lives and communities."

CIRANDA's report details how the company, headquartered in Hudson, Wis., has built on the legacy of its founders, who started the company in 2004. CIRANDA became 100-percent employee-owned in 2017 and continues to expand its positive impact as a leading organic, non‐GMO and fair trade food ingredient supplier. The report details this impact under three Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) pillars: "Supply Chain Transparency," "Environmental Sustainability" and "Community Enrichment."

"We kicked off our first materiality assessment in 2022 to benchmark our ESG efforts," said Joe Rouleau, head of sustainability for CIRANDA. "During this process, we learned that topics such as climate change, water stewardship, employee well-being, and global community impact are all high-priority issues for our key stakeholders. These findings are what drove the creation of our three ESG pillars and corresponding initiatives. While it’s been an inherent part of the culture for the last 30 years, we’re excited to publish and share this first-ever report."

Highlights from CIRANDA's impact report include:

CIRANDA's headquarters is ENERGY STAR ® certified with a score of 96 for 2022 and 2023. Its solar-powered building has an on-site garden with organically managed fruit trees, vegetables and flowers for pollinators.

In 2023, CIRANDA became a member of the Regenerative Organic Alliance and kicked off its sourcing journey with its first Regenerative Organic Certification ingredient, coconut oil .

CIRANDA is an active member of the OTA Sustainability Council and maintains a seat on the Political Action Committee.

CIRANDA's commitment to fair labor practices is verified through its partnership with the SEDEX Member Ethical Trade Audit (SMETA), which focuses on the safety and well-being of workers. The company's goal is to reach 85 percent SMETA at all supplier sites by the end of 2024.

In 2023, CIRANDA diverted one million pounds of distressed/damaged product from landfills through its waste reduction and diversion initiative.

In 2023, CIRANDA donated more than $45,000 to organizations in the Hudson, Wis. area and provided 872 employee volunteer hours to the surrounding community, including the St. Croix Valley Foodbank .

In 2022, CIRANDA began a partnership with The Citizens Foundation (TCF)-USA to help fund the building and operation of a school in the District of Karachi in Sindh Province of Pakistan, a key sourcing area for CIRANDA's rice ingredients.

"As CIRANDA moves into our next decade, we remain deeply committed to making a positive impact on people and the environment," said Audette. "While we are proud of our local and global impact so far, we know there is much more to do. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and will continue to look for ways to be a force for good both inside and outside of our business."

To view or download CIRANDA's complete impact report, visit here.

