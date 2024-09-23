HUDSON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 24, 2024--
CIRANDA, the premier North American supplier of certified organic, non‐GMO and fair trade food ingredients, today published its first-ever impact report titled, "Creating Connections That Nourish Life." The report's release coincides with CIRANDA's 30th anniversary.
"I'm honored to share CIRANDA's impact report that details how we are making good on our mission: to create connections that nourish life," said Doug Audette, chief executive officer for CIRANDA. "Last year, we began to more intentionally quantify our impact on our ingredient partners and farmers, our environment, and our local and global communities. We are proud to showcase how our work and these connections have enabled us to make positive, lasting differences in lives and communities."
CIRANDA's report details how the company, headquartered in Hudson, Wis., has built on the legacy of its founders, who started the company in 2004. CIRANDA became 100-percent employee-owned in 2017 and continues to expand its positive impact as a leading organic, non‐GMO and fair trade food ingredient supplier. The report details this impact under three Environmental, Sustainability and Governance (ESG) pillars: "Supply Chain Transparency," "Environmental Sustainability" and "Community Enrichment."
"We kicked off our first materiality assessment in 2022 to benchmark our ESG efforts," said Joe Rouleau, head of sustainability for CIRANDA. "During this process, we learned that topics such as climate change, water stewardship, employee well-being, and global community impact are all high-priority issues for our key stakeholders. These findings are what drove the creation of our three ESG pillars and corresponding initiatives. While it’s been an inherent part of the culture for the last 30 years, we’re excited to publish and share this first-ever report."
Highlights from CIRANDA's impact report include:
"As CIRANDA moves into our next decade, we remain deeply committed to making a positive impact on people and the environment," said Audette. "While we are proud of our local and global impact so far, we know there is much more to do. We are dedicated to continuous improvement and will continue to look for ways to be a force for good both inside and outside of our business."
About CIRANDA
CIRANDA is the premier North American supplier and innovator of certified organic, non-GMO and fair trade food ingredients that create and inspire change. The company has expertise in gluten-free flours and starches; syrups and sweeteners; cocoas and chocolates; coconut products; liquid and powdered lecithins; and vegetable oils. Since 1994, CIRANDA has helped grow the organic industry for the benefit of consumers, farmers and communities worldwide. The company is 100-percent employee-owned and headquartered in Hudson, Wis. To learn more, visit ciranda.com.
