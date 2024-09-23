BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Circle today announced Bradley Horowitz as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. Mr. Horowitz brings more than three decades of tech industry expertise to his appointment, including leadership roles at Google and Yahoo as well as experience as a co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at his video analysis startup, Virage. He is also an investor in over 150 startups, a General Partner at Wisdom Ventures and was named the #10 Seed Investor by Business Insider this year.

Bradley Horowitz as Circle's newest addition to its Board of Directors

“I am deeply gratified with the opportunity to work with Bradley as we build Circle,” said Jeremy Allaire, CEO and Co-founder of Circle. “I have known Bradley for decades, and we will benefit from his incredible range of experience working on some of the most important internet products and technologies, as well as his integrity, wisdom and broader focus on helping build a better future for the world.”

Mr. Horowitz’s expertise spans work building critical infrastructure in search and media, and helping build and run some of the most successful apps and services in the Google product portfolio. Mr. Horowitz is also highly influential and has provided mentorship to founders and startups in Silicon Valley for decades.

“I have long observed Circle’s growth and its leadership role in reshaping how we think about what’s possible when finance and technology intersect,” said Mr. Horowitz. “Joining Circle’s Board of Directors to help drive how that intersection changes the landscape of economics for everyone is an incredibly promising opportunity with a runway of progress ahead.”

Mr. Horowitz holds a B.S. in computer science from the University of Michigan and an M.S. in media science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

