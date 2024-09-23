Sections
LatestArts & EntertainmentBusinessGolden TimesLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsReligionSportsThe ScoopWirePhotos
The Palouse
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Dnews
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360NewslettersTrib ShopTwitter
Local News & NorthwestSeptember 19, 2024

Circle Appoints Silicon Valley Veteran Bradley Horowitz to Board of Directors

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

AP News, Associated Press

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 19, 2024--

Circle today announced Bradley Horowitz as the newest addition to its Board of Directors. Mr. Horowitz brings more than three decades of tech industry expertise to his appointment, including leadership roles at Google and Yahoo as well as experience as a co-founder and Chief Technology Officer at his video analysis startup, Virage. He is also an investor in over 150 startups, a General Partner at Wisdom Ventures and was named the #10 Seed Investor by Business Insider this year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919296405/en/

Bradley Horowitz as Circle's newest addition to its Board of Directors (Photo: Business Wire)

“I am deeply gratified with the opportunity to work with Bradley as we build Circle,” said Jeremy Allaire, CEO and Co-founder of Circle. “I have known Bradley for decades, and we will benefit from his incredible range of experience working on some of the most important internet products and technologies, as well as his integrity, wisdom and broader focus on helping build a better future for the world.”

Mr. Horowitz’s expertise spans work building critical infrastructure in search and media, and helping build and run some of the most successful apps and services in the Google product portfolio. Mr. Horowitz is also highly influential and has provided mentorship to founders and startups in Silicon Valley for decades.

“I have long observed Circle’s growth and its leadership role in reshaping how we think about what’s possible when finance and technology intersect,” said Mr. Horowitz. “Joining Circle’s Board of Directors to help drive how that intersection changes the landscape of economics for everyone is an incredibly promising opportunity with a runway of progress ahead.”

Mr. Horowitz holds a B.S. in computer science from the University of Michigan and an M.S. in media science from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

About Circle

Circle is a global financial technology firm that enables businesses of all sizes to harness the power of digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications worldwide. Through its regulated entities, Circle is the issuer of USDC and EURC - highly liquid, interoperable, and trusted money protocols on the internet. Circle’s open and programmable platform and APIs make it easy for organizations to run their internet-scale business, whether it is making international payments, building globally-accessible Web3 apps or managing their internal treasury. Learn more at https://circle.com.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919296405/en/

CONTACT: Press:

Circle Communications

Email:press-us@circle.com

KEYWORD: MASSACHUSETTS UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES PAYMENTS BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY CRYPTOCURRENCY FINANCE INTERNET

SOURCE: Circle

Copyright Business Wire 2024.

PUB: 09/19/2024 09:00 AM/DISC: 09/19/2024 09:02 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240919296405/en

Advertisement
Related
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Accuracy Matters
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestOct. 17
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Local News & NorthwestOct. 2
House GOP opposes Prop 1 ballot initiative
Related
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
State Bar: Public defenders can’t walk away
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Meetings
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Births
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Palouse School placed on lockdown Friday morning after hoax call
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Two people injured in Thursday night crash near Deary
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Public Records
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Local briefs
Local News & NorthwestSep. 28
Event Calendar: Get Out and Do It
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
The Daily News
Read the DNews
Socials
TermsPrivacy